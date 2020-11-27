Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vaccines may bring end to cash burn by the end of 2021

11/27/2020 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IATA Economics' Chart of the Week

27 November 2020

Vaccines may bring end to cash burn by the end of 2021

Airline industry quarterly cash burn forecast

USD billion

10

0

-10

-20

-30

-40

-50

-60

2020Q2

2020Q3

2020Q4

2021Q1

2021Q2

2021Q3

2021Q4

Source: IATA Economics

  • This week we released our updated industry financial forecasts. Our new forecast assumes that vaccines will be deployed in the 2nd half of 2021. However, there will still be production and distribution challenges. As a result, the recovery of air travel demand will take time and be uneven between emerging and developed markets. Hence, airlines will continue to face the challenge of controlling their cash burn. This week's chart looks at the rate of cash burn for airline industry based on our new forecasts.
  • Q2 had been the worst quarter for the industry (est. cash burn of $50 bn) with almost full grounding of the passenger fleet. Although some airlines reported improved cash burn towards the end of Q2 with the restart of operations, the recovery in the third quarter remained slower than expected and 2nd waves of outbreak hindered the recovery. Initial Q3 resultsindicate that airlines continue to burn cash due to subdued travel demand and ongoing travel restrictions albeit at a slower rate than Q2.
  • Looking forward, we have upgraded our forecasts for cash flows in the second half of next year. Previously we anticipated cash burn until 2022. But the industry faces a very tough time getting to that point. We are projecting a further $75 billion of cash to be burned between 4Q 2020 and mid-2021. We expect availability of the vaccine will allow travel demand to rebound only in the 2nd half of 2021 and see a possibility of turning cash positive at aggregate level only in 4Q 2021. Hence, government support or progress on the use of testing to accelerate market opening will be critical for the survival of airlines in many regions over the next 6-9 months.

Terms and Conditions for the use of this IATA Economics Report and its contents can be found here: www.iata.org/economics-terms

By using this IATA Economics Report and its contents in any manner, you agree that the IATA Economics Report Terms and Conditions apply to you and agree to abide by them. If you do not accept these Terms and Conditions, do not use this report.

IATA Economics economics@iata.org

www.iata.org/economics

See the mobile version: iOSand Android

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 15:28:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:50aGatwick Airport sees travel boost from new testing rules
RE
10:43aAFRICAN UNION : Ministers stress need for greater investment to revitalise energy sector
PU
10:39aSAVILLS : How Covid-19 has impacted residential real estate transactions around the world
PU
10:35aFACTBOX-Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?
RE
10:33aRENEWABLE ENERGY : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
10:29aVaccines may bring end to cash burn by the end of 2021
PU
10:29aDB MANIFOLDS WITH FLOW-RATE DYNAMIC BALANCING : Top-level energy efficiency
PU
10:28aWall Street rises, Nasdaq hits record high on recovery hopes
RE
10:27aAsian LNG spot prices rise on oil surge and heating demand
RE
10:15aMedicaid Enrollment Surge During Pandemic Leaves States Looking for Cost Cuts
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg
2Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits park attendance (Nov. 26)
3TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED : Stocks reach records; dollar settles lower
4BREXIT GOES DOWN TO THE WIRE: EU and UK say big differences remain
5BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : Spain's BBVA and Sabadell end tie-up talks, TSB left in limbo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ