VALEO : Deutsche Bank lowers its target price

June 28, 2024 at 05:10 am EDT

Deutsche Bank maintains its 'hold' recommendation on Valeo, while lowering its target price from 14 to 12 euros, as the automotive supplier is due to publish its first-half figures on the evening of July 25.



The broker forecasts a first half with roughly stable revenues, with currency and scope effects offset by positive organic growth, and believes that margins should improve year-on-year.



Overall, we anticipate a start-up in line with market expectations. Taking into account updated end-market assumptions, we are reducing our forecasts for 2024 and subsequent years', he continues.



