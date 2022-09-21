Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Valero, Marathon top beneficiaries of U.S. emergency oil releases

09/21/2022 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Valero refinery next to the Houston Ship Channel is seen in Houston

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil refiners Valero Energy Corp and Marathon Petroleum Corp are the biggest beneficiaries of the U.S. government's oil reserve releases, taking nearly half the crude offered, a Reuters analysis of Department of Energy data showed on Wednesday.

The Biden administration has opened spigots at the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to lower fuel prices and ease a supply crunch from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Awards of about 218 million barrels for the 12 months ended Sept. 30 have tamed market worries and cut energy prices.

But they have slashed the reserve to 427.2 million barrels - or about four weeks of demand - the lowest level in about 38 years. This has sparked criticism because some oil was resold to buyers overseas. A few distributions came under congressional mandates while others are pending.

The two biggest receivers acquired nearly 98 million barrels so far. Valero, the second largest U.S. refiner by capacity, secured 52.7 million, while top oil processor Marathon Petroleum snapped up 45.2 million barrels.

Other big buyers included Exxon Mobil, with 24.7 million barrels, Motiva Enterprises at 22.1 million, Shell at 15.2 million and Phillips 66 at 16 million.

Marathon Petroleum declined to comment on crude sourcing. Other companies did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

(Graphi
c: Valero, Marathon Petroleum secure most crude from U.S. emergency stash,

Some of the barrels were exported by Exxon Mobil, Phillips 66, TotalEnergies' trading unit Atlantic Trading and Marketing as well as Unipec, an arm of Asia's largest refiner Sinopec, according to U.S. Customs data.

Most of the oil was sold via auctions at prices determined by a five-day average around the date of delivery. A smaller quantity was exchanged and typically requires receivers to replace the oil with a slightly larger volume.

About 24.42 million barrels were released by exchange, with the largest amounts taken by Exxon and Shell.

The SPR will be replenished via contracts to purchase oil in the future at fixed, preset prices. The plan would help boost oil production, the administration said.

For a full list of companies awarded SPR crude oil, please see

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Arathy Somasekhar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.82% 92.44 Delayed Quote.51.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.16% 92.7 Delayed Quote.17.99%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 0.93% 97.2 Delayed Quote.51.90%
PHILLIPS 66 1.57% 83.22 Delayed Quote.14.85%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.33% 471.0072 Real-time Quote.13.47%
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION 2.63% 107.42 Delayed Quote.39.36%
WTI 2.15% 85.937 Delayed Quote.13.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:30aCannabis platform LeafLink says it processed over $1 bln in transactions since 2016
RE
06:29aSri Lanka inflation rate surges to 70.2% in August
RE
06:27aDisdain and defiance among Kyiv residents after Putin order
RE
06:26aIn divisive election, Brazil's trans candidates face threats, intimidation
RE
06:25aQueen of Denmark diagnosed with coronavirus
RE
06:24aEU executive says Putin "in desperation", escalates tensions over Ukraine
RE
06:23aSATS in talks to buy Worldwide Flight Services in reported $3 billion deal
RE
06:23aFutures flat as investors gird for another big rate hike
RE
06:23aUK Tax Cuts, Including Stamp Duty, Could be Unveiled on Friday
DJ
06:22aFactbox-Five states have abortion initiatives on their U.S. midterms ballot
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed set for big rate hike as waters get choppy for world's central bank..
2Nestle adapts as hoarding picks up in Asia, North Africa
3Resolute Forest Products : Definitive Proxy Statement
4Drax : World's biggest carbon removals deal announced at New York Clima..
5Euro falls, safe-haven bonds rally on Putin comments

HOT NEWS