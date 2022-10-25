Valero expects more U.S. emergency oil releases, will keep buying

HOUSTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Oil refiner Valero Energy
said it expects the Biden administration to continue
releasing oil from the U.S. emergency reserve through year-end
and will continue buying barrels.
President Joe Biden last week announced a plan to release 15
million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) -
part of a record 180 million-barrel release that began in May.
The United States is ready to tap reserves again next year if
needed, he said.
Reserves released in the early days of the program were
primarily sour crude, or crude with higher sulfur content, but
more recent sales included more low-sulfur, sweet oil.
Valero sees value in buying sweet crude for its refining
system, President Lane Riggs said on Tuesday. The refiner
currently tops the list of companies that have received barrels
from the U.S. reserve.
Riggs added that he expects some restocking of the SPR next
year.
Biden announced a plan to replenish stocks when U.S. crude
is around $70 a barrel, a level he said would still allow
companies to profit while being a good deal for taxpayers. The
U.S. benchmark was around $85 on Tuesday.
Valero on Tuesday reported bumper profits that zoomed past
Wall Street estimates, helped by discounts on high-sulfur, sour
crude that boosted margins.
