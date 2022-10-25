Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Valero expects more U.S. emergency oil releases, will keep buying

10/25/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Oil refiner Valero Energy said it expects the Biden administration to continue releasing oil from the U.S. emergency reserve through year-end and will continue buying barrels.

President Joe Biden last week announced a plan to release 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) - part of a record 180 million-barrel release that began in May. The United States is ready to tap reserves again next year if needed, he said.

Reserves released in the early days of the program were primarily sour crude, or crude with higher sulfur content, but more recent sales included more low-sulfur, sweet oil.

Valero sees value in buying sweet crude for its refining system, President Lane Riggs said on Tuesday. The refiner currently tops the list of companies that have received barrels from the U.S. reserve.

Riggs added that he expects some restocking of the SPR next year.

Biden announced a plan to replenish stocks when U.S. crude is around $70 a barrel, a level he said would still allow companies to profit while being a good deal for taxpayers. The U.S. benchmark was around $85 on Tuesday.

Valero on Tuesday reported bumper profits that zoomed past Wall Street estimates, helped by discounts on high-sulfur, sour crude that boosted margins.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.35% 91.75 Delayed Quote.20.30%
WTI 0.48% 85.244 Delayed Quote.12.60%
Latest news "Economy"
01:01pDella Valles fail to reach 90% Tod's target as offer closes
RE
01:01pRetailers Tesco and Lidl fight over logo's trademark in UK court
RE
01:00pGE CEO sees 'choppier' operating environment next year
RE
12:58pNew UK PM retains finance, foreign and defence chiefs
AI
12:57pU.S. Congress progressives withdraw letter urging negotiations to end Ukraine war
RE
12:52pBulgaria's caretaker government gives up on 2023 budget plan
RE
12:51pInditex sells Russian business to Middle Eastern Daher Group
RE
12:49pStellantis CEO: Euro 7 standards are "diversion"
RE
12:48pValero expects more U.S. emergency oil releases, will keep buying
RE
12:48pFactbox-UK PM Rishi Sunak's new ministerial team
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Netflix, Tesla, Uber, Verizon...
2China's yuan weakens to near 15-year low in aftermath of party congress
3Air Liquide 3Q Sales Beat Expectations Amid Growth Across Business
4Japan's super-long bond yields change course on bargain buying
5GE adjusted profit falls 19% on supply snarls, renewable unit weakness

HOT NEWS