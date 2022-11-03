Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Valero says no injuries in Corpus Christi refinery fire

11/03/2022 | 02:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Valero refinery next to the Houston Ship Channel

HOUSTON (Reuters) - No injuries were reported after a fire on Thursday morning at Valero Energy Corp's Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery, a company spokesperson said.

Corpus Christi residents told a local television station and a local newspaper they heard an explosion before the fire broke out in the East Plant of the 290,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in the coastal Texas city, located 208 miles (335 km) southwest of Houston.

"No injuries have occurred and the fire has been contained," said Valero spokesperson Lillian Riojas. "Air monitoring is being conducted and there are no issues of concern."

A Corpus Christi community alert system said fire crews responded to a "localized fire" at the refinery on Thursday morning that posed no threat to the surrounding community.

Riojas thanked the Refinery Terminal Fire Co, Port and City of Corpus Christi, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for their coordination in responding to the fire.

Both KIII-TV and the Corpus Christi-Caller-Times posted reports on their websites saying residents, one living six miles from the refinery, reported rumbling and an explosion prior to the fire.

Riojas offered no details about units at the refinery affected by the fire.

The Valero refinery is divided into two plants located along the Corpus Christi ship channel.

The East Plant, in addition to refining heavy sour crude oil and producing diesel, performs hydrotreating for distillates, enabling to meet U.S. environmental rules.

The East Plant includes a 93,000 bpd heavy, sour crude distillation unit, an 11,000-bpd diesel-producing hydrocracker, a 55,000-bpd diesel hydrotreater, a 30,000-bpd heavy gas oil hydrotreater, a 12,000-bpd kerosene hydrotreater, 19,000-bpd and 12,000-bpd reformers and an 18,000-bpd coker.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Leslie Adler)

By Erwin Seba


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.75% 94.58 Delayed Quote.21.57%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.79% 483.0646 Real-time Quote.18.12%
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION 3.96% 130.76 Delayed Quote.67.53%
WTI -0.98% 88.093 Delayed Quote.18.06%
Latest news "Economy"
03:39pFor survivors of Ethiopia's Tigray war, truce brings cautious hope
RE
03:36pBrazil's Petrobras to pay out $8.5 billion dividend amid squabble
RE
03:25pEmirates suspends Nigerian flights again over trapped ticket sales
RE
03:23pSOFTS-Robusta coffee hits 15-month low, arabica coffee down nearly 5%
RE
03:10pU.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor won't block extradition linked to S. Korea ferry sinking
RE
03:06pZoom says it has fixed issue preventing access to platform
RE
03:05pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 4.67% to Settle at $5.9750 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pMarketmind: Massaging the message
RE
02:58pAmerican Axle attracts interest from potential suitors - Bloomberg News
RE
02:55pValero says no injuries in Corpus Christi refinery fire
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP : Downgraded to Neutral by Deutsche Bank
2Analysis-Weary investors see little respite to Fed hike gloom
3Stellantis N : Third Quarter 2022 Shipments and Revenues
4Bank of England makes historic rate hike despite 'very challenging' out..
5GN Store Nord A/S: GN Store Nord's Audio division revises financial gui..

HOT NEWS