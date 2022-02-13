Log in
Valieva's entourage targeted by IOC

02/13/2022 | 10:32am EST
The entourage of teenage Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva could be on thin ice.

They are set to be investigated by the World Anti-Doping Agency as the 15-year-old awaits a verdict on her future at the Beijing Games.

Valieva tested positive for a banned heart drug at her national championships last December but it took more than six weeks for the result to be made public.

A Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) hearing is scheduled to take place later on Sunday (February 13) after the IOC, the International Skating Union (ISU) and WADA appealed against the lifting of the 15-year-old's provisional suspension by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

Her future at the Beijing Games and a gold for the Russian Olympic Committee in the team event that she dominated last Monday (February 7) now hangs in the balance.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams says the results will be announced quickly.

"Yeah, I mean again as usual with the health warning, I can't say too much about this, but obviously yes we want this to be expedited as quickly as possible we made that very clear, and this is why it is going to the ad hoc Court of Arbitration this evening and we will have a result tomorrow."

Many have questioned the role of the adults around the teenage skater and the continuing scourge of Russian doping in international sports.

Valieva's coach Eteri Tutberidze said she was certain the teen was "clean and innocent" in an interview with Russian state television on Saturday (February 12).

Valieva will be notified of CAS's ruling on Monday (February 14), one day before she is due to take the ice for the women's single event.


© Reuters 2022
