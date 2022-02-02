Log in
Valkyrie Investments commits one percent of revenue to Stripe Climate to reduce carbon emissions around the world

02/02/2022 | 12:14pm EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valkyrie Investments ('Valkyrie'), an emerging asset manager focused on the digital asset class, is excited to announce it is partnering with Stripe Climate as part of a broader firmwide sustainability commitment .

Valkyrie has pledged to allocate one percent (1%) of revenue to the Stripe Climate ecosystem that will fund the development and deployment of carbon capture technologies. This investment will also enable these technologies to scale on a global level.

"One of the core principles of Valkyrie is to pair purpose and profit by integrating sustainability into our corporate ethos, governance and investment strategy. ," said Valkyrie Investments CEO Leah Wald. "Carbon capture is an important tool in the fight against climate change, and we are proud to contribute to building a better future."

Stripe Climate is an initiative launched by Stripe, which builds financial infrastructure for online businesses. It directs 100 percent of all funds towards purchasing carbon removal from early-stage, promising technologies. These investments are supported by a group of outside advisers composed of leading academics, scientists, and experts.

"The science is clear: we need to radically reduce emissions and remove gigatons of carbon from the atmosphere every year to reverse climate change. By committing a fraction of their revenue to buying carbon removal via Stripe Climate, Valkyrie is becoming an early customer for technologies that will scale to meet this need, and bringing down the costs for other businesses." said Hannah Bebbington of Stripe Climate."

This is the first in a series of efforts and products Valkyrie is launching throughout 2022 that are focused on green energy, climate positive investment strategies, and more that showcase the commitment the crypto industry has made to not only reducing carbon emissions but leading as a sector on this global crisis.

About Valkyrie

Valkyrie Investments Inc. ("Valkyrie Investments") is a leading financial services firm with a focus on digital assets. Headquartered in Nashville, Valkyrie's team combines deep technical expertise in this emerging asset class with decades of experience launching investment vehicles for a wide variety of markets participants. The firm is led by financial industry veterans with decades of experience across firms including Guggenheim Partners, UBS, Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and The World Bank.

About Stripe Climate

Stripe Climate allows any business to automatically direct a fraction of its revenue on Stripe toward carbon removal technologies—in under a minute. To date, tens of thousands of companies across 40 countries have joined in these efforts, helping provide a critical demand signal for new technologies.

Media contact
 Ryan Gorman
Chief Communications Officer
Valkyrie Investments
ryan@valkyrieinvest.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valkyrie-investments-commits-one-percent-of-revenue-to-stripe-climate-to-reduce-carbon-emissions-around-the-world-301474092.html

SOURCE Valkyrie Investments


© PRNewswire 2022
