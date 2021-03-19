Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Valley Republic Bancorp : Announces New Stock Repurchase Plan

03/19/2021 | 09:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Republic Bancorp (the "Company") (OTCQX: VLLX), the parent company of Valley Republic Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that the Company has entered into a new Rule 10b-18 repurchase plan (the "2021 10b-18 Plan") on March 17, 2021.  Pursuant to the 2021 10b-18 Plan, a maximum of 100,000 shares of the Company's common stock may be repurchased by the Company, beginning April 1, 2021 until the 2021 10b-18 Plan expires on April 1, 2022, unless completed sooner or the 2021 10b-18 Plan is otherwise extended or terminated.

About Valley Republic Bancorp and Valley Republic Bank

Valley Republic Bancorp is a bank holding company formed in 2016. Valley Republic Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valley Republic Bancorp, headquartered in Bakersfield, California. The Company is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Federal Reserve Bank and the Bank is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Valley Republic Bank is an FDIC-insured, state-chartered, commercial bank in its thirteenth year of operation, having been established in 2009. Valley Republic Bank is a full-service, community bank with three full-service banking offices in Bakersfield, one full-service banking office in Delano, and a Loan Production Office in Fresno. Valley Republic Bank emphasizes professional, high quality banking services provided to a wide range of businesses and professionals. The Bank also provides a full complement of banking services that are available to individuals and non-profit organizations.

Shares of Valley Republic Bancorp common stock are listed on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "VLLX".  For investor information on Valley Republic Bancorp, visit our Valley Republic Bank website at www.valleyrepublic.bank and click on the "Investor Relations" tab.

Company Website: https://www.valleyrepublicbank.com/investor-relations

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Valley Republic Bancorp and Valley Republic Bank (together, the "Company") intend for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

#####

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valley-republic-bancorp-announces-new-stock-repurchase-plan-301252345.html

SOURCE Valley Republic Bancorp


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:36aELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla would be shut down if its cars spied in China, elsewhere
RE
12:27aJD COM  : Ahead of JD's “Sleep Festival,” New Report Finds Gen Z is Seeking Perfect S …
PU
12:01aAlesha Mart Signs up as the Title Sponsor for Bangladesh's Upcoming Tour of New Zealand
BU
03/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of RumbleOn, Inc. - RMBL
PR
03/19LEFROY EXPLORATION  : Drilling Recommences at the Burns Au-Cu Prospect
PU
03/19ROOT  : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Root Inc., and Certain Officers - ROOT
PR
03/19APPLE  : Jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement
RE
03/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of SC Health Corp. - SCPE
PR
03/19VALE S A  : - 6ª Emissao Debentures - AGD - English(3806895.2)
PU
03/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of FG New America Acquisition Corp. - FGNA
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ