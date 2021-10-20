Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Valleyfield Terminates Supply Agreement With Jones Hamilton

10/20/2021 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (“SOPor the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Valleyfield Fertilizer Corporation (“VFC”) has entered into a Settlement Agreement with Jones-Hamilton Co. (“JH”) to terminate the Supply Agreement of March 2017 and discharge in full any and all liabilities and obligations between the parties under the Supply Agreement.

The Supply Agreement was entered into in connection with a sulphate of potash production facility to be built by Valleyfield Fertilizer Corporation in Valleyfield, Quebec (the “Facility”). Under the Agreement, JH was to purchase all of the hydrochloric acid (“HCl”) produced at the Facility during a specified term, and finance the design, engineering and construction of the HCl absorption and terminal portion of the Facility. In connection therewith, JH gave VFC a non-refundable Five Hundred Thousand Dollar (USD $500,000.00) deposit.

The Company announced in September 2017 that it would not proceed with the Valleyfield project and that it would seek to enter into a transaction that would maximize the potential of the Valleyfield asset. The Company was unable to attract interest in the Valleyfield project.

Pursuant to the terms of the Settlement Agreement, Valleyfield Fertilizer Corporation granted complete and exclusive ownership of all technical materials, documents and intellectual property connected with the Facility, including, but not limited to, any design, engineering and/or construction documents and records. In consideration for the granting of the ownership of the materials, JH absolved Valleyfield Fertilizer Corporation and SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. from having to repay any portion of the USD$500,000 deposit.

The Company also announces the granting of 1,250,000 options to independent directors. The options are exercisable at $0.035 per share for a period of 10 years.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP.

“Andrew Squires”
Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information
E-mail inquiries: info@soperiorfertilizer.com
P: (403) 850-0422
www.SOPfertilizer.com

NEITHER THE NEX OR THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).


Latest news "Companies"
11:39aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Kering, Netflix, Roche, United Airlines, Xiaomi...
11:34aCORRECTION -- Tetra Trust Partners with Global Leader Ledger Enterprise Solutions To Secure Digital Assets for Institutional Clients
GL
11:33aValleyfield Terminates Supply Agreement With Jones Hamilton
GL
11:33aValleyfield Terminates Supply Agreement With Jones Hamilton
GL
11:31aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sales of seniors housing properties in North and South Carolina close
PU
11:31aNBG Analytical Reports
PU
11:31aHEIDELBERGCEMENT ONE STEP CLOSER TO CCS IN UK : HyNet North West project receives government funding
PU
11:31aNVIDIA : Lights! Camera! Insight! Four Scenes From the Marriage of Computer Vision and Edge Computing
PU
11:31aCGX ENERGY : Provides Operational Update and Notice of Virtual Presentation on Guyana-Suriname Basin, Offshore Corentyne Block and Kawa-1 Objectives
PU
11:31aBANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA S P A : The Board of directors of Banca Finnat approves payment of a second dividend
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Falck Renewables S p A : Agreement for the acquisition of Falck SpA's s..
2Analyst recommendations: BHP Group, Cloudflare, Tesla, Microsoft, Targe..
3The latest from London: Mixed signals
4Novavax Statement on Initial Com-COV2 Phase 2 Clinical Trial Results Pr..
5ASML N : reports 5.2 billion net sales and 1.7 billion net income in ..

HOT NEWS