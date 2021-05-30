Vallianz : Cessation Of Assignment Of Economic Rights In Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services Limited

Notwithstanding the Cessation, it is to be noted that RVOS is still an

The Cessation is due to (a) the inability of the Group to continue providing financing and funding (including corporate guarantees) for the vessels of RVOS; and (b) given the size of RVOS' fleet, complexity of RVOS' operations and the high customer interface requirement, the fleet management expertise from the Group was replaced by RVOS' local operations management team.

As background, the Group, through Vallianz Capital Ltd, had entered into an assignment agreement dated 2 May 2014 with RHC, whereby the economic interests in RVOS held by RHC were assigned to the Group. Pursuant to a restructuring of the Group, shares in the capital of RVOS held by Vallianz Capital Ltd were transferred to Vallianz International Pte. Ltd. on 16 March 2015 and subsequently transferred from Vallianz International Pte. Ltd. to VIC on 31 December 2017. Pursuant to the transfer of shares to VIC, the Group, through VIC, had entered into an assignment agreement dated 8 January 2018 with RHC.

3. FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP

3.1 Arising from the above, the results of RVOS were therefore accounted for in the financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2021 ("FY2021"), as announced on 30 May 2021, as follows:

For the first half year period from 1 April 2020 to 30 September 2020, the results of RVOS were consolidated as a wholly-owned subsidiary; For the third quarter of FY2021 from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020, the results of RVOS were equity accounted on the basis of the Group having full economic interest in RVOS; and For the fourth quarter of FY2021 from 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021, the results of RVOS were equity accounted on the basis of the Group having 40.7% interest in RVOS, in line with the Group's 40.7% shareholding interest in RVOS pursuant to the completion of the rights issue of RVOS in December 2020 which the Group did not participate in as announced by the Company on 31 March 2021.

Please refer to the Company's announcement dated 30 May 2021 for further information relating to the unaudited financial statements of the Group for FY2021 ("Actual FY2021 Results").

3.2 We have set out the Actual FY2021 Results in the table below and also provided an illustration of the pro forma financials of the Group for FY2021, on the assumption that the Cessation was effected on 1 April 2020 and the Group equity accounts for its direct 40.7% interest in RVOS since 1 April 2020 ("Pro Forma").

Such pro forma financial statements of the Group are for illustrative purposes only and do not reflect the future financial results or position of the Group after the Cessation.

