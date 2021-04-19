Valor Compounding Pharmacy :™ Founder & CEO Rick Niemi Interviewed about Pioneering a New Path in Pharmacy

Mission Matters Business Podcast, by Adam Torres, interviews Niemi about Valor’s role in the compounding pharmacy industry.

Rick Niemi, founder and CEO of Valor Compounding Pharmacy, had the opportunity to share his story with Mission Matters, a digital publication that focuses on leaders in various industries and their journeys. Speaking with Adam Torres, Rick discusses his career and how Valor is pioneering a new patient and provider experience for custom compounded products and services in the pharmacy industry. Valor provides a convenient and better service for patients and prescribers, allowing for fast turnaround, flat-rate pricing, and free shipping nationwide. Specializing in compounded medication, Valor has built its brand around meeting the needs of providers and patients with an emphasis on offering more value than the cost of the prescriptions they sell. Building on the layers of business and technology drives Valor towards their primary initiative, to make patients' lives better.

Valor Compounding Pharmacy CEO & Founder, Rick Niemi (Photo: Business Wire)

"We provide more value than it costs to do business with us," says Rick Niemi, founder and CEO of Valor Compounding Pharmacy. "Making high quality medication today is expected. What makes Valor different is our strength in knowledge, and ability to connect with our providers and patients in ways others cannot. Wellness is a journey, not a destination. At Valor we understand this and are alongside our patients on their path to living their best life."

Rick Niemi's “Valor Pioneers New Path in the Compounding Pharmacy Industry”, was released on April 5, 2021, by Mission Matters Business Podcast. Niemi talks about how Valor works with prescribers and patients to better the patient experience of working with a pharmacy to receive the best prescriptions for their unique needs.

"Our goal is to help as many people as we can," Valor's Niemi explains to Torres, "At Valor, we help patients live their best life."

About Valor Compounding Pharmacy: Valor Compounding Pharmacy™, Inc. is a multi-state licensed 503A facility housing both sterile and non-sterile laboratories located in Berkeley, CA. PCAB accredited, Valor is a specialized pharmacy that makes custom medications to meet the unique needs of the individual patient. Our goal is to reinvent pharmacy from a reactive vendor to a proactive partner in patient health care. We do that by optimizing turnaround time, being data-driven, and reducing patient anxiety. Our focus is on non-sterile and sterile, hazardous and non-hazardous compounded medication. We work with a network of providers, patients, health systems/institutions, and research scientists in multiple states in the United States.

More about Mission Matters

Mission Matters Business Podcast, with Adam Torres, is an on the go source for busy professionals to access all things business. Mission Matters focuses on amplifying stories of individuals that represent themselves and their businesses in digital media.

