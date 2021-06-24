Valor Compounding Pharmacy™ is the Choice for Hormone Testing and Balancing

Saliva testing kits, available to order online, allow patients to test their hormone levels from the comfort of their own home, resulting in Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) recommendations that could improve overall wellness and quality of life!

Valor Compounding Pharmacy, located in the Bay Area in Northern California, works with ZRT Laboratory offering patients saliva testing kits that they can take at home. Now more proactive than ever, patients can take the first steps in hormone testing that will pinpoint opportunities where balancing their hormones may lead to improved wellness and quality of life.

Rick Niemi, Founder and CEO of Valor Compounding Pharmacy. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The saliva test kit is a huge offering for us as it positions Valor to assist patients seeking to know where they stand with their hormone levels," says Rick Niemi, Founder and CEO of Valor Compounding Pharmacy. "At Valor, we believe the general public may not be aware that hormone balancing exists, and we are determined to change that. Everyone should have a chance to live their best life, and we're very passionate about this. In fact, it's our mission!"

Access to testing and results analysis puts Valor at the forefront of active patient control over their health and wellness goals, with the most simple, convenient, and easy-to-do process. Hormone testing can tell you where hormones are low or unbalanced, allowing an analysis of what might be the best next course of action. Valor makes hormone testing easy for patients to check off of their to-do lists. Once results are received, a licensed pharmacist from Valor reaches out to the patient and breaks down the results, providing recommendations for the next steps. Specializing in regenerative and functional medicine compounding, Valor can speak directly with your physician to discuss those prescription recommendations on behalf of the patient.

Patients then bring balance to their lives with hormone replacement therapy options, as prescribed by a physician. Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy, or BHRT, is chemically identical to naturally produced hormones within the body and made from plant estrogens. Many men's and women's health conditions benefit from BHRT in addition to other lifestyle factors.

Cost shouldn't be an issue as BHRT prescriptions fluctuate. Valor Compounding Pharmacy is proud to provide the United States' first flat-rate pricing program for hormone therapy. Just $50.00 for each 30-day supply and $85.00 for each 30-day supply for formulations containing more than 100mg of testosterone to help take the guesswork out of hormone replacement costs. Now serving 23 states, Valor is shipping prescriptions nationwide, intending to be licensed in all 50 states by the end of 2021.

Niemi continues, "Flat rate pricing reduces the patient's anxiety around the cost of the prescription, knowing their prescription price will not depend on the dose, strength, or number of ingredients. It makes the doctors' lives easier too, knowing our prices will not fluctuate."

About Valor Compounding Pharmacy:

Valor Compounding Pharmacy™, Inc. is a multi-state licensed 503A facility housing both sterile and non-sterile laboratories, located in Berkeley, CA. PCAB and LegitScript accredited, Valor is a specialized pharmacy that makes custom medications to meet the unique needs of the individual patient. Our goal is to reinvent pharmacy from a reactive vendor to a proactive partner in patient health care. We do that by optimizing turnaround time, being data-driven, and reducing patient anxiety. Our focus is on non-sterile and sterile, hazardous and non-hazardous compounded medication, and we work with a network of providers, patients, health systems/institutions, and research scientists in multiple states in the United States.

