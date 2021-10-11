Valtech : P&G and Valtech win Sitecore Experience Award 2021 in the "Most Intelligent Content Optimization" category for JoltX

News

P&G and Valtech win Sitecore Experience Award 2021 in the "Most Intelligent Content Optimization" category for JoltX.

London, October 6 - P&G and Valtech were honored at the 2021 Sitecore Symposium by winning Most Intelligent Content Optimization Sitecore Experience Award for Americas. P&G delivers autonomy, drives engagement with JoltX, a flexible, easy-to-use platform.

With more than 5 billion consumers, Procter & Gamble is one of the world's leading, fast-moving consumer goods companies. Its 65 brands offer superior quality and value with the aim to improve lives of the world's consumers today and in the future.

P&G believes the outlook of global economies, the stability of governments and institutions, and the health of societies and the planet are inextricably linked to its success as an employer and a corporate citizen. Through its products, P&G embraces the opportunity to be a force for good and a force for growth in the world - to drive real impact.

P&G's portfolio has trusted leadership brands including names like Always®, Bounty®, Crest® and Vicks®. The company has operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

P&G's challenge was to deliver a flexible, easy-to-use platform that increased autonomy and engagement across 13 markets. P&G and Valtech wanted to provide superior consumer experience, improve speed and flexibility for content editors, reduce service-desk requests. We increased performance, reworked the UX and introduced new features.

"We increased content update speed and improved content relevancy. Ultimately, we delivered a closer connection to iconic P&G brands," Suzanne Schroder, VGP Managing Director.

The outcome is an intuitive and automated solution that enables faster time-to-market, giving local markets the ability to update, create and publish content in real-time or on-demand with a new publishing service. It also gives the markets possibility to link branded and non-branded content better, providing holistic consumer experience.

Since migrating to the new platform there has been a 120% increase in conversions. Speed and performance have improved by over 400%and 200% respectively, and thanks to the network auto-scaling we have been able to remove any negative impact to the user experience during peak campaign times.

This is about much more than just a technology transformation. Thousands of consumers use JoltX to learn more about P&G brands, share their opinions and receive some incentives in the form of coupons and samples. It helps P&G drive trial for our products, especially important in current context, when cleaning, disinfection and hygiene are so critical.

By prioritizing focus on accessibility and inclusiveness P&G have achieved a Google Lighthouse website audit score of 97/100.

"By designing, building and delivering this new future-proof platform, we've been able to show what's possible with modern technologies, innovative approaches and a consumer-focused mindset. It's a transformation that touches every element of this global business, and one that will continue to positively impact P&G's teams and consumers for years to come," Suzanne Schroder, VGP Managing Director.

Find out more: Sitecore Experience Awards website





Customer expectations have changed. That means that even the most established companies must disrupt or be disrupted. That's why the world's best-known brands turn to Valtech to deliver future-proof business transformation.

An award winning global digital agency, Valtech has 4000 people in 18 countries across 51+ offices. Blending 25 years of technical heritage, creative marketing, strategy consulting and data science expertise to deliver ROI for clients, fast.

Clients trust Valtech to remove complexity and deliver innovative, frictionless solutions that close the experience gap between customer expectation and reality.

www.valtech.com Transform by Doing