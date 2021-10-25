News

Valtech nominated for the Swedish Publishing Prize

On behalf of The Swedish Cancer Foundation, Valtech has been nominated for the Publishing Prize in the category Web - Information sites.

The Publishing Prize is an annual jury-judged prize competition for films, websites, newspapers, magazines, books and other printed matter - in Swedish or English. The jury consists of active communicators such as photographers, graphic designers, film producers, journalists, editors and UX designers.

Knowledge provides security. This is true in many contexts in life, and it becomes especially evident in difficult and vulnerable situations. Via the web, The Swedish Cancer Foundation wants to support and strengthen patients and relatives by informing them about cancer, its treatments and examinations. Most people feel better, feel safer and that they can more easily navigate healthcare if they know what it is and how it is treated.

"We are incredibly happy and proud to be nominated for the Publishing Prize. The Swedish Cancer Foundation's goal is for fewer people to be affected and more people to survive cancer. Our goal as a digital partner is to help The Swedish Cancer Foundation achieve that."

Thomas Jansson, Valtech Copywriter

Valtech and The Swedish Cancer Foundation have worked together for over three years on The Swedish Cancer Foundation's digital transformation. This has led to a partnership that makes Valtech one of The Swedish Cancer Foundation's most important players in their work against cancer. Today, Valtech supports across strategy, technical development, project and change management, content, UX and design as well as analytics. Through this close collaboration, there is a genuine understanding of The Swedish Cancer Foundation's goals and challenges. With the expert knowledge that Valtech can contribute, together we're creating the opportunity for The Swedish Cancer Foundation to develop their business further.

Identity Works was also involved in the project to develop a new graphic style for the entire Cancer Foundation.

"We are extremely happy and proud of the important work we do together to give more people more knowledge about cancer. Valtech plays a significant role in that work by adding digital expertise, know-how and creativity."

Maria Douglas Mungenast, Content Manager Web, The Swedish Cancer Foundation

Since 1990, the Publishing Prize has rewarded laudable editorial communication and marketing communication. Through its broad assessment and its extensive competition area, the publishing award is Sweden's most comprehensive communication competition. The prize competition was previously called the Swedish Publishing Prize, but has been called the Publishing Prize since 2016.

The publishing award is independent of industry organizations and is fully funded by participation fees.

Valtech is a global digital agency working on business transformation with clients such as L'Oreal, MAC Cosmetics and BMW. Valtech Future Studio is part of Valtech, which focuses on R&D and innovation in cutting-edge technology. Valtech was founded in 1993 and has almost 4,000 employees with different skills in 51 offices in 18 countries.

The Swedish Cancer Foundation is Sweden's largest independent, non-profit fundraising organization, they are also one of Sweden's largest individual funders of cancer research. The Swedish Cancer Foundation receives no government funding but is completely dependent on donations and gifts for its activities. The Swedish Cancer Foundation's vision is to defeat cancer. The business works with disseminating information to the public for preventive purposes, patient support for cancer patients and their relatives, fundraising and research funding.

