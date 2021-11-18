Log in
Valtech : wins Silver in the 2021 Swedish Publishing Prize

11/18/2021 | 08:53am EST
Valtech wins Silver in the 2021 Swedish Publishing Prize

November 18, 2021

Valtech, on behalf of the Swedish Cancer Foundation, has won silver in the Swedish Publishing Prize 2021 in the category Web - Information Sites.

The Publishing Prize is an annual jury-judged prize competition for films, websites, newspapers, magazines, books and other printed matter - in Swedish or English. The jury consists of active communicators such as photographers, graphic designers, film producers, journalists, editors and UX designers.

We are so proud and happy about this and hope that our important pages about cancer at cancerfonden.se/om-cancer continue to make a difference to everyone who is affected by cancer.

Maria Douglas Mungenast, Content Manager webb, Cancerfonden

Valtech and The Swedish Cancer Foundation have worked together for over three years on The Swedish Cancer Foundation's digital transformation. This has led to a partnership that makes Valtech one of The Swedish Cancer Foundation's most important players in their work against cancer. Today, Valtech supports across strategy, technical development, project and change management, content, UX and design as well as analytics. Through this close collaboration, there is a genuine understanding of The Swedish Cancer Foundation's goals and challenges. With the expert knowledge that Valtech can contribute, together we're creating the opportunity for The Swedish Cancer Foundation to develop their business further.

We have worked together with the Swedish Cancer Foundation for over three years and winning this prestigious Silver award is further proof of what a fantastic collaboration we have.

Thomas Jansson, Copywriter Valtech

Identity Works was also involved in the project to develop a new graphic style for the entire Cancer Foundation.

About the Publishing Prize

Since 1990, the Publishing Prize has rewarded laudable editorial communication and marketing communication. Through its broad assessment and its extensive competition area, the publishing award is Sweden's most comprehensive communication competition. The prize competition was previously called the Swedish Publishing Prize but has been called the Publishing Prize since 2016. The publishing award is independent of industry organizations and is fully funded by participation fees.

About the Cancer Foundation

The Swedish Cancer Foundation is Sweden's largest independent, non-profit fundraising organization, they are also one of Sweden's largest individual funders of cancer research. The Swedish Cancer Foundation receives no government funding but is completely dependent on donations and gifts for its activities. The Swedish Cancer Foundation's vision is to defeat cancer. The business works with disseminating information to the public for preventive purposes, patient support for cancer patients and their relatives, fundraising and research funding.

About Valtech

Valtech is a global digital agency working on business transformation with clients such as L'Oreal, MAC Cosmetics and BMW. Valtech Future Studio is part of Valtech, which focuses on R&D and innovation in cutting-edge technology. Valtech was founded in 1993 and has almost 4,200 employees with different skills in 51 offices in 18 countries.

Press contact - Valtech

Sanna Samuelsson, Country Marketing Manager sanna.samuelsson@valtech.com

Disclaimer

Valtech SE published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 13:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
