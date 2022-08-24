Value Investing : What you need to know before investing in value

The long-term impact of sectors on value

MSCI, the world's largest index manager, conducted research on the impact of sector allocation on value strategies. They considered three different hypothetical versions of a value strategy. The first portfolio ("sector independent") includes "cheap" companies from any industry. The second ("sector-related") category includes companies that are inexpensive in comparison to their industry. And the third ("sector-neutral") holds companies that are cheap relative to their sector while maintaining the market's sector weights.

The sector-agnostic approach resulted in a significant overweight in financials and energy. The rise in oil prices this year resulted in strong performance in the short term, but due to its sector (and industry) composition, this approach underperformed in the long term. Concentration within sectors increased tracking error, drawdowns, and the proportion of lower quality "value traps."

Many of these effects were mitigated by the second sectoral approach, but significant sectoral skews remained. In contrast, we discovered that applying sector neutrality and relativity (as in the sector-neutral approach) yielded the value premium without assuming the excessive risks associated with the other approaches.

Leaving the sectors unconstrained resulted in significant deviations.

Monthly average sector weights over the period December 2000 to May 2022:

Source: MSCI

As you can see, a sector-independent value strategy heavily favors the financial and energy sectors. Indeed, these sectors are teeming with value stocks, owing to their lack of visibility most of the time, as well as their low recurrence of results, as shown in the chart below:

Source : Yardeni

Many false value traps exist in these sectors, as companies in the energy and financial sectors are more likely to issue warnings and disappoint in their publications.

Source: Yardeni

These valuation errors result in valuation readjustments and, as a result, price readjustments that are even more significant in the medium to long term. As a result, the linearity coefficients for the energy and financial sectors are lower.

Source : Yardeni

Hypothetical value strategies versus MSCI USA index

Annualized gross returns in USD from December 29, 2000 to May 31, 2022:

Source: MSCI

As a result, if we take a "best in universe" value approach without considering sectors, we underperform the benchmark while increasing our risk. On the contrary, if we choose the cheapest companies in their sector while maintaining the same sector allocation as the benchmark (MSCI USA), we outperform the index by 1% with the same risk.

In a few words,

If you only remember one thing, don't buy the cheapest stocks based solely on their P/E ratio and without considering what explains this valuation. Often, entire businesses are undervalued for long periods of time and for good reason: whether it is because they provide less visibility, less recurrence of results, less flourishing future prospects, or are very capital intensive. This "cheap" appearance is frequently explained.