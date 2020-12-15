Value added in net sales revenues in human health and social work activities 72%

Operating revenues in accommodation and food service activities 19% higher than operating expenses; in the previous quarter they represented only 76% of operating expenses

In the 3rd quarter of 2020, operating revenues in accommodation and food service activities were 19% higher than operating expenses; in the previous quarter they represented only 76% of operating expenses. In 3rd quarters of three previous years operating revenues were 22% higher than operating expenses. In each 3rd quarter this activity had the highest operating efficiency. Capital intensity was equal to the average of previous years, labour costs represented 33% of operating expenses (in 2nd quarter 2020 45%). It was the same with labour costs in value added; labour costs represented 54% of value added (in the previous quarter they were 35% higher than value added, in 3rd quarters of four previous years they represented only 52% of value added). Value added in net sales revenues was the same as in the previous quarter, it represented 54% of net sales revenues.

Arts, entertainment and recreation also with operating profit; their labour costs represented 61% of value added

Operating revenues were higher than operating expenses also in arts, entertainment and recreation; by 8%. This is also the highest operating efficiency since 2018 (in 3rd quarter 2018 it was the same). In the previous quarter they had operating loss, as operating revenues represented only 89% of operating expenses. Labour costs represented 23% of operating expenses (in the previous quarter 32%) and only 61% of value added (in the previous quarter labour costs were 2% higher than value added). Value added represented 35% of net sales revenues and in the previous quarter the share was 41%.

Value added in net sales revenues in market oriented enterprises engaged in human health and social work activities the highest; it represented 72% of net sales revenues

Operating revenues in market oriented enterprises engaged in human health and social work activities were 18% higher than operating expenses (in the previous quarter they were 4% and in 3rd quarter 2019 17% higher). They had lower capital intensity; labour costs represented 49% of operating revenues (in the previous quarter 50% and in 3rd quarter 2019 only 47%). Labour costs in value added were also lower. Labour costs represented 64% of value added, in the previous quarter 80% and in 3rd quarter 2019 65%. They had also the highest value added in net sales revenues since 2016, value added represented 72% of net sales revenues. In the previous quarter value added represented 65% of net sales revenues and in 3rd quarters of four previous years 63% or 64% of net sales revenues.