Van Eck failed to disclose a social media influencer's role in the launch of its VanEckSocial Sentiment ETF in March 2021, the SEC said in a statement.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice)
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Registered investment adviser Van Eck Associates Corporation has agreed to pay a $1.75 million penalty to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges related to the launch of a new exchange-traded fund, the regulator said on Friday.
Van Eck failed to disclose a social media influencer's role in the launch of its VanEckSocial Sentiment ETF in March 2021, the SEC said in a statement.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice)
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 9 AM ET
Fed's Barr says supervisors more aggressive in past year, focused on commercial real estate risk
Analysis-US refinery M&A stalls as buyers shun aging assets, uncertain future
Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition politician and Putin nemesis, reported dead at 47
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Coinbase, Fortinet, Nike, Chipotle, Nvidia...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
AFR: Schaeffler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Biggest outflow from cash in eight weeks, investors buy stocks, bonds - BofA