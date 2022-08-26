Log in
Van drives into Brussels cafe terrace, no serious injuries

08/26/2022 | 09:24am EDT
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A van drove into a cafe terrace in central Brussels on Friday, leaving six people needing treatment for light injuries and shock, Brussels fire brigade and prosecutors said.

The van driver fled in the vehicle after the incident shortly before 1 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) and was still being sought, a spokesperson for Brussels prosecutors said.

None of the injured people needed to be taken to hospital.

It was not clear whether incident was an accident or deliberate, although witnesses told Belgian media that the van entered Rue Saint-Michel, which leads into a busy shopping area, with tyres screeching, seemed to target the cafe and headed away at high speed.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS