Vancouver Eyewear Company KITS Partners With Professional Tennis Player and Kits Beach Athlete, Vasek Pospisil

Partnership marks KITS’ passion for supporting Canadian athletes

KITS, Canada’s fastest growing eyecare brand, announced today its partnership with Kitsilano-based tennis star Vasek Pospisil. The partnership marks the company’s dedication to supporting Canadian athletes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200926005031/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Inspired by the athlete’s history, where growing up he trained on the courts at Kits Beach Tennis Club, and the important connection between tennis and eye health, this partnership is the beginning of the company’s commitment to supporting Canadian athletes. As part of the partnership, KITS is supporting Vasek’s journey as he builds on his 4th round finish at the US Open and competes in the upcoming French Open and beyond.

“To play at the top of your game, you need hard work, a strong purpose, and a great team,” said Vasek Pospisil of the partnership with KITS. “I’m excited to partner with the KITS team, who are fueled by the purpose of building a better eyecare experience for customers in Canada and beyond. When I need to see the ball better, I go to KITS. We also both share a love of Kitsilano, and love the energy, style and community that comes together there.”

Vasek Pospisil’s career success saw him win the Wimbledon Doubles Championship in 2014, and more recently progress to the 4th round at the US Open in early September 2020. He is now preparing to compete in the French Open from September to October 2020. Pospisil hails from Vancouver’s iconic Kitsilano neighborhood, marking a special connection to the eyewear brand inspired by the same name.

KITS is currently the only online vision company to support a Canadian athlete. Following Pospisil’s success in the US Open and performance in the French Open, the KITS partnership is a true celebration of the homegrown talent and the sport of tennis.

“We’re so proud to partner with such a talented athlete from our very own Kitsilano neighbourhood,” said Roger Hardy, co-founder and CEO of KITS. “Tennis is a sport that is all about the eyes and the importance healthy eyes play into overall health and wellbeing. This partnership is a great representation of the beauty of Kitsilano, where the snowcapped mountains meet the ocean.”

Pospisil can be spotted in a KITS-branded jersey for the remainder of the season, including in the French Open as a display of his hometown pride. For more information, visit KITS.com.

About KITS

KITS is the future of eyecare. KITS is revolutionizing the eyecare category by offering virtual try-ons and a variety of styles that complement any look. KITS is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with its manufacturing facility located in Richmond, BC. This local approach enables the company to manufacture and ship glasses quickly, often delivering within 1-2 days, at an affordable price while growing the local economy through rapid job creation. For more information on KITS, visit www.kits.com, and follow along on Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #ItsKITS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200926005031/en/