Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs

11/23/2021 | 03:25pm EST
(VBU, VBG and VGAB)

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final November 2021 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on December 02, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on December 09, 2021. Details of the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:  

Vanguard ETF®TSX
Ticker
Symbol		Distribution
per Unit ($)		CUSIPISINPayment
Frequency
Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)VBU0.030747
92206G103CA92206G1037Monthly
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)VBG0.00784092206H101CA92206H1010Monthly
Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)VGAB0.01754892211F108
CA92211F1080
Monthly

To learn more about the TSX-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguard.ca

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $66 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $46 billion in assets (as of October 31, 2021) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $8.4 trillion (CAD $10.7 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2.1 trillion (CAD $2.6 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of October 31, 2021). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 418 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguardcanada.ca.

For more information, please contact:
Matt Gierasimczuk
Vanguard Canada Public Relations
Phone: 416-263-7087
matthew_gierasimczuk@vanguard.com

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.


