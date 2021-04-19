Vanguard Eldercare Rebrands as GuideStar Eldercare

Vanguard Eldercare announced today that it has changed its name to GuideStar Eldercare. Building upon two decades of regionally recognized leadership in the field of neuro-behavioral healthcare, the rebrand positions the company for national expansion.

“Beyond the business considerations of expanding into states where the Vanguard name is not able to be trademark protected, the new GuideStar brand reflects the positive impact our services and clinicians have on the facility-partners and shared residents we serve,” said Dr. Steven L. Posar, M.D., founder and Chief Executive Officer for Vanguard/GuideStar Eldercare.

Since 2003, Vanguard Eldercare has provided integrated neurological, psychiatric, medical, geriatric, and psychological health care to patients with neurological and/or behavioral illness in long-term care and post-acute settings throughout the Midwest. Under the new GuideStar Eldercare brand, the neuro-behavioral health company will continue to enhance its services and expand upon the clinical and compliance protocols shown to positively affect 50 percent of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) long-stay quality measures that help determine a skilled nursing facility’s star rating.

GuideStar Eldercare's innovative neuro-behavioral care model centers on practicing accurate diagnostic and pharmacological protocols, tailored psychological interventions, understanding and commitment to CMS regulatory compliance, and advancing independent living, assisted living, memory units, continuing care retirement community, and skilled nursing facilities’ knowledge base through continuing medical education (CME) accredited in-service training.

“Our core mission of enhancing the quality of life for patients by easing suffering and actively promoting safety, functionality, and dignity will never change,” said Dr. Posar. “We are also committed to providing our independent living, assisted living, memory unit, continuing care retirement community, and skilled nursing facility partners with the regulatory guidance and clinical protocols that we believe will enable them to increase their overall CMS star rating moving forward.”

For more information visit www.guidestareldercare.com or call 888-837-5440.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005785/en/