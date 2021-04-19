Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vanguard Eldercare Rebrands as GuideStar Eldercare

04/19/2021 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vanguard Eldercare announced today that it has changed its name to GuideStar Eldercare. Building upon two decades of regionally recognized leadership in the field of neuro-behavioral healthcare, the rebrand positions the company for national expansion.

“Beyond the business considerations of expanding into states where the Vanguard name is not able to be trademark protected, the new GuideStar brand reflects the positive impact our services and clinicians have on the facility-partners and shared residents we serve,” said Dr. Steven L. Posar, M.D., founder and Chief Executive Officer for Vanguard/GuideStar Eldercare.

Since 2003, Vanguard Eldercare has provided integrated neurological, psychiatric, medical, geriatric, and psychological health care to patients with neurological and/or behavioral illness in long-term care and post-acute settings throughout the Midwest. Under the new GuideStar Eldercare brand, the neuro-behavioral health company will continue to enhance its services and expand upon the clinical and compliance protocols shown to positively affect 50 percent of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) long-stay quality measures that help determine a skilled nursing facility’s star rating.

GuideStar Eldercare's innovative neuro-behavioral care model centers on practicing accurate diagnostic and pharmacological protocols, tailored psychological interventions, understanding and commitment to CMS regulatory compliance, and advancing independent living, assisted living, memory units, continuing care retirement community, and skilled nursing facilities’ knowledge base through continuing medical education (CME) accredited in-service training.

“Our core mission of enhancing the quality of life for patients by easing suffering and actively promoting safety, functionality, and dignity will never change,” said Dr. Posar. “We are also committed to providing our independent living, assisted living, memory unit, continuing care retirement community, and skilled nursing facility partners with the regulatory guidance and clinical protocols that we believe will enable them to increase their overall CMS star rating moving forward.”

For more information visit www.guidestareldercare.com or call 888-837-5440.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:57pPennsylvania AFL-CIO Calls on the University of Pittsburgh to Honor Workers' Rights
PR
01:57pAnnouncing Myra Norton as Arena Analytics' next CEO, Mike Rosenbaum transitioning to Executive Chair
PR
01:57pSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
01:56pLDOS DEADLINE REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important April 26, 2021 Deadline Reminder for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Investors
PR
01:56pFIRSTENERGY  : to Plant Trees Marking Earth Day, Arbor Day Celebrations
PR
01:55pOil climbs as dollar slumps but pandemic surge weighs
RE
01:55pGLOBALDATA  : Entry of privately-owned new umbrella entities to disrupt retail payment space in India, says GlobalData
PU
01:55pGLOBALDATA  : ST Engineering optimistic about future aerospace market, not bothered by temporary setbacks, says GlobalData
PU
01:55pGLOBALDATA  : JP Morgan top M&A financial adviser by value and volume in South & Central America for Q1 2021, finds GlobalData
PU
01:55pGLOBALDATA  : Toyota electrification plans to boost presence in Asia-Pacific EV market, says GlobalData
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
2EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
3DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar slumps to 6-week low, Bitcoin steadies after weekend drop
4THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ