Vantage Acquires Vertical Dimensions

03/02/2021 | 01:31pm EST
Acquisition broadens Vantage’s product portfolio and provides platform for growth in the Northwest market

Vantage Elevator Solutions (“Vantage”), a leading North American designer, manufacturer and distributor of elevator components and systems, and a portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital, today announced that it has acquired Vertical Dimensions LLC (“VD”). VD will continue to be led by President Steve McBride and will remain headquartered in Tukwila, Washington.

Established in 2002, Vertical Dimensions supplies best-in-class shippable elevator interiors to customers across the United States, with an established presence in the Northwest region. VD’s patented Quick Cab line includes 17 standard elevator interiors built to facilitate rapid, accurate and easy installation. Additionally, VD offers fully customized interiors designed to suit any building aesthetic and ensure a unique passenger experience. VD’s product design also reduces installation time, maximizing efficiency for elevator contractors and building owners.

Ron Cauchi, President and CEO of Vantage, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Steve and his talented team to Vantage’s portfolio of companies. This acquisition enables Vantage to extend our product offering into high-quality elevator interiors and provides a compelling growth opportunity in the attractive Northwestern market. We are very impressed by VD’s strong reputation for fast installation, beautiful custom designs and outstanding customer service. We are also excited to offer Vertical Dimensions elevator interior products as a part of our expanding RENEW modernization solutions.”

Mr. McBride added, “We are pleased to join Vantage and leverage our respective markets and sales capabilities to serve our many valued customers. As part of Vantage, we will have the opportunity to significantly expand our market and deliver our best-in-class elevator interiors to more buildings across North America.”

About Vantage Elevator Solutions

Vantage Elevator Solutions is North America’s leading independent manufacturer of elevator components and systems for new equipment applications, equipment upgrade projects and service replacement parts. Vantage is comprised of seven business units including GAL Manufacturing Company and GAL Canada; Hollister-Whitney Elevator Corporation; Elevator Controls Corporation; Courion; Bore-Max; Thames Valley Controls. Through its brands, Vantage supplies almost all electro-mechanical devices used in contemporary elevators. Vantage sells its products to a diverse range of customer types including hundreds of independent elevator contractors, in addition to several well-known multi-national elevator companies. Founded in 1927, the Vantage group employs approximately 1,000 staff in multiple locations across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

About Golden Gate Capital

Golden Gate Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity investment firm with over $17 billion of committed capital. The principals of Golden Gate Capital have a long and successful history of investing across a wide range of industries and transaction types, including going-privates, corporate divestitures, and recapitalizations, as well as debt and public equity investments. Notable investments sponsored by Golden Gate Capital include Active Minerals, ANGUS, Cole-Parmer and Covia.

Vantage Websites

Vantage: www.vantageelevation.com
GAL Manufacturing: www.gal.com
Hollister-Whitney: www.hollisterwhitney.com
GAL Canada: www.galcanada.com
Courion Doors: www.couriondoors.com
Bore-Max: www.bore-max.com
Elevator Controls: www.elevatorcontrols.com
Thames Valley Controls: www.tvcl.co.uk

Vertical Dimensions Website: http://www.verticaldimensions.net


© Business Wire 2021
