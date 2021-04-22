Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vantage Drilling International Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

04/22/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on May 6, 2021 to discuss operating results for the first quarter of 2021. Vantage will release earnings before the market opens on May 6, 2021. Vantage's earnings release will be posted to the Vantage website at www.vantagedrilling.com

To access the conference call, Click to Join and enter your information to be connected. As an alternative, U.S. callers may dial toll free 800-289-0438 and international callers may dial +1 323-794-2423 using passcode 8106909. Please call ten minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call and can be accessed by dialing 719-457-0820 for U.S. callers and 888-203-1112 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 8106909.

About the Company
Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, drilling units owned by others.

Contact Info:
Douglas E. Stewart
Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel
Vantage Drilling International
c/o Vantage Energy Services, Inc.
777 Post Oak Blvd. Suite 800
Houston, Texas 77056
Tel: +1 281 404 4700

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8d0a8a6b-34af-4380-a60e-ae764e40cb9c


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pEZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Preview of 1Q21 Operating Results
PU
05:58pCENTURY COMMUNITIES  : Continues Growth in Houston Metro Market
PR
05:57pPARKE BANCORP, INC.  : Announces Record First Quarter 2021 Earnings
PR
05:56pWOOLWORTHS  : venture capital arm W23 invests in Australian startup Marketplacer ahead of marketplace launch
PU
05:55pTroika Media Group, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
GL
05:54pGRUPO HERDEZ B DE C  : 1q2021 results
PU
05:54pBaytex Conference Call and Webcast on First Quarter 2021 Results to be Held on April 30, 2021
GL
05:51pECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED  : Announces Outcome of Director Elections
AQ
05:50pCiti to pay NY mayor candidate and former executive McGuire over $5.7 million
RE
05:49pRisk experts say climate change to take big chunk of Canadian economy by 2050
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Schwab says needs regulatory clarity on crypto before any offerings
2DANONE : Coffee lovers and home bakers drive strongest Nestle quarter in a decade
3VAXART, INC. : POLL: Oral Covid-19 Vaccine Pill Offers a Way to Overcome Vaccine Resistance of Millions of Ame..
4Job data is much better than expected
5NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED : NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - April 2021 Upda..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ