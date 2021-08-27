Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vape flavour restrictions will disproportionately impact minority groups

08/27/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Beamsville, ON, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) is concerned that Canada’s proposed flavour ban will disproportionately impact Canadian minority groups. When comparing smoking rates in Canada, there is a higher prevalence in minority groups. In 2019, 11.9% of the Canadian population smoked. In contrast, 36% of the LGBTQ community smoked and for Indigenous groups, it ranged between 31%-65%. The need to aid adult smokers is particularly important from a social justice perspective, as new research finds vaping could help reduce smoking disparities.

Additional supports are in place to help these groups, but to date these programs have had limited success. Flavoured vape products have superior efficacy and must remain available to all adult smokers if Canada is to achieve Health Canada’s target of less than 5% tobacco use by 2035. With Canada's current lack of resources, these laws will have an adverse effect on minority groups including but not limited to Indigenous, LGBTQ, and individuals with mental health and substance abuse issues. These communities may be more sensitive to nicotine addiction which can result in increased anxiety or physical cravings as well as other negative side effects from quitting smoking cigarettes.

“Addressing disparities in smoking rates is an important component of developing tobacco endgame strategies. Restricting flavours will remove a viable quit smoking tool, especially for population segments that already need substantially more interventions than the general smoking population,” said Darryl Tempest, Executive Director of the CVA.

Mental health and substance abuse are also underlying factors that will greatly contribute to the efficacy of the programs that will be catered to minority groups. One-half of Canadian smokers have experienced mental health or substance use disorders in their lifetime. They are also the most likely to see the largest impact in reducing the disparities that currently exist. “For smokers with serious psychological distress, two thirds of their 15-year loss of life expectancy compared with nonsmokers without serious psychological distress may be attributable to their smoking,” states the authors of Balancing Consideration of the Risks and Benefits of E-Cigarettes. Vaping could assist more of these smokers in quitting smoking and resolve disparities in life expectancy.

The proposed flavour restrictions may have adverse effects on marginalized groups who rely on vaping as a harm reduction tool. To understand how these bans will affect minority populations, disparities were examined in cigarette use between demographic groups. It is imperative to ensure that these communities are well served by the tobacco cessation initiatives that Canada is rolling out and that the very tools that are needed are not hampered by regulatory overreach.

For many privileged Canadians, smoking may seem to have already been mostly eradicated. For many Canadians, smoking does not exist within their social circles or workplaces and because they themselves do not smoke, flavour restrictions are inconsequential. Yet, 1 in 10 Canadians still smoke. Canada must ensure that regulation is equitable and that strides are made to end disparities.

 

About the Canadian Vaping Association: The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) is a registered national, not-for-profit organization, established as the voice for the independent Canadian vaping industry. The CVA represents over 200 retail and online vaping businesses in Canada and has no funding or affiliation with tobacco companies or their affiliates. The CVA acts as a liaison with the federal and provincial governments on all legislative and regulatory issues related to the independent vape industry.


Darryl Tempest
The Canadian Vaping Association 
6472741867
dtempest@thecva.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:01pCANNASSIST INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
03:01pTWC TECH II : Holdings Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Cellebrite
PR
03:01pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CarLotz, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - LOTZ; LOTZW
PR
03:01pCITIZENS BANCSHARES : The Atlanta City Council Recognizes Citizens Trust Bank for 100 Years in the Community
PR
03:00pBONE THERAPEUTICS : strengthens its financial structure with the implementation of its financing agreement with the European Investment Bank and the reception of a disbursement offer for the first tranche of 8.0 million
AQ
02:56pSoybeans ease as Midwest rains seen boosting U.S. crop
RE
02:56pDIDI CLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds DiDi Global Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
GL
02:54pAPPLE : Spotify says Apple's deal to ease App Store curbs does not address core concerns
RE
02:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on Investment in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - SRAC; SRACW; SRACU
PR
02:49pOil firms cut U.S. Gulf of Mexico output by 59% ahead of Ida
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACTBOX-From tech to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2BALTA GROUP NV : BALTA : H1 2021 Results 27/08/2021Balta Group
3ALFEN N.V. : ALFEN H1 2021: revenue growth of 28% with strong increase in profitability
4Wall street stocks soar, U.S. yields fall after Powell's dovish speech on bond tapering
5Fed's Powell holds fast to 'this year' timeline for bond-buying taper

HOT NEWS