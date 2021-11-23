Log in
Var Energi : Framework contract to IKM Elektro

11/23/2021 | 03:49am EST
23 November 2021

Framework contract to IKM Elektro

Vår Energi enters into an agreement with IKM Elektro for support to all own-operated facilities on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS). The agreement covers inspection, service and maintenance of electrical equipment and rotating machines, and will optimize daily operations and maintenance work offshore.

IKM Elektro is well acquainted with Vår Energi's portfolio from previous collaborations, and will strengthen operational continuity and reliability. "The Agreement covers inspection, service and maintenance

VP Contracts and Procurement in Vår Energi Annethe Gjerde says:

We are very pleased to award such an important contract to IKM Elektro. The company is Norwegian with a strong local presence together with us in the Stavanger region and in Hammerfest. We know IKM Elektro from previous work, and look forward to a continued close collaboration, now on deliveries to all our installations on the shelf.

Vår Energi is strongly positioned with ownership in 35 producing fields on all parts of the NCS. The company aims to use Norwegian and local suppliers where possible, among other things to ensure optimal logistics solutions, reduced CO2 emissions and to create local ripple effects.

We work actively to generate local value, such as industrial and societal development. We want to facilitate increased settlement, industrial and competence development in all areas where we operate, says Gjerde.

We greatly appreciate the trust Vår Energi shows with the award of this new contract. Since 2015, we have established a very good collaboration, and it is really rewarding that we can build on this foundation in the time ahead, and which will also strengthen IKM Elektro's investment in specialized maintenance services, says Managing Director of IKM Elektro Carl-Johan Almestad.

In addition to inspection, service and maintenance of electrical equipment and rotating machines, ignition source and condition control are also included in the framework contract. The agreement has a duration of up to 5 years including options.

Contact person
Jan Eirik H. Gjerdevik
Communication Advisor
+47 91 32 55 11

Disclaimer

Var Energi AS published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 08:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
