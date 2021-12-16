Varen Technologies Announces Strategic Investment from Godspeed Capital

Introduces Godspeed Capital’s Cornerstone Platform Investment focused on building a Leading Cyber and Technology Solutions Provider to the U.S. Defense and Intelligence Communities

Varen Technologies, Inc., (“Varen Technologies” or “the Company”), a leading provider of cybersecurity, software, and intelligence solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Communities, today announced that it has received a strategic investment from Godspeed Capital Management LP (“Godspeed Capital”), a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005, Varen Technologies delivers innovative solutions in cybersecurity, analytics, augmented intelligence, agile software development, cloud computing, and enterprise business systems for its primary customers in the United States Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and other Cyber Defense organizations. The Company employs over 160 highly specialized software and systems engineers, with nearly 100% holding high-level security clearances, to provide intelligence expertise and superior solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Communities to meet the evolving challenges of today’s security environment.

Following the transaction, Varen Technologies will remain headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, and continue to be led by President & CEO Marty Leshin and the existing management team. Godspeed Capital plans to meaningfully invest in Varen Technologies by increasing investments in technology, talent acquisition, business development, corporate infrastructure, and strategic acquisitions to improve Varen Technologies’ support of existing customers and to strategically expand into complementary markets.

“Over nearly two decades, Varen Technologies has strived to become the leading advisor and technical partner to our clients, supporting their success across a spectrum of cybersecurity and intelligence mission challenges as they work to help our Nation’s leaders and major government departments,” said Marty Leshin. “We are proud to partner with Godspeed Capital, whose expertise across the cybersecurity and intelligence marketplace, combined with its collaborative investment approach, will help to guide our business through its next phase of growth in this dynamic and critical market segment.”

Douglas T. Lake, Jr., Founder & Managing Partner of Godspeed Capital, said, “Given the challenges faced by the U.S. Government in combatting cybersecurity and intelligence threats, we see increased demand and a growing market for the services and solutions that are currently provided by Varen Technologies. The Company has established itself as a leading, trusted provider of software development and systems engineering solutions that address our nation’s key cybersecurity and intelligence objectives. We look forward to working closely with the Varen Technologies team to enhance the Company’s core areas of expertise, while pursuing strategic acquisitions that broaden its capabilities and market reach, and provide additional career advancement opportunities for the Company’s employees.”

G Squared Capital Partners served as financial advisor and Miles & Stockbridge served as legal advisor to Varen Technologies.

About Varen Technologies

Varen Technologies is a trusted industry leader delivering innovative solutions in cybersecurity, data analytics, augmented intelligence, agile software development, cloud computing, and enterprise business systems for its primary customers in the United States Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and other Cyber Defense organizations. For more information, please visit the Varen Technologies website at www.varentech.com.

About Godspeed Capital

Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at www.godspeedcm.com.

