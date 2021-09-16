Log in
Varicent : Announces ICM Innovate Online Virtual Event

09/16/2021 | 09:13am EDT
This industry-leading virtual event will showcase product updates and thought-leadership for incentive compensation management (ICM)

Varicent, a leader in sales performance management and incentive compensation, is proud to announce its upcoming virtual event, ICM Innovate Online. The exclusive event will take place on October 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET and is free for all attendees.

“Our customers are at the core of everything we do. Over the last few months, we’ve been growing our ICM solutions so customers can get the most out of Varicent,” says Marc Altshuller, President and CEO, Varicent. “I’m excited to connect with our clients, partners and prospects, and share these updates in a jam-packed event. Our goal is to hear directly from our community and learn how Varicent is helping organizations plan, operate and pay smarter than before.”

Those who attend the event will learn about Varicent’s latest updates and discover new ways to grow their incentive compensation management. Attendees can connect with leaders, industry experts and hear success stories first-hand from a variety of Varicent customers.

ICM Innovate Online is an event built for Varicent customers, partners and prospects. To learn more and register, please visit icminnovate.varicent.com.

About VaricentTM

Varicent is the leading provider of innovative Sales Performance Management software focused on helping organizations Plan, Operate and Pay to drive sales performance and growth. With a full suite of solutions to assist in smarter territory and quota planning, efficient lead-to-revenue operations, and the fastest and most flexible way to pay sellers accurately and on-time, Varicent is the trusted SPM solution for customers worldwide. Varicent combines powerful SPM technology with its augmented intelligence-powered platform to enable customers to quickly and easily see and address sales trends, problem areas, and opportunities by predicting outcomes and prescribing actions to optimize revenue. To learn more about Varicent, visit www.Varicent.com.

Varicent, Varicent Software, Symon.AI, and FunnelCake are trademarks or registered trademarks of Varicent in the USA, Canada, and other countries.


© Business Wire 2021
