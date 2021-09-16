Varicent : Announces ICM Innovate Online Virtual Event

This industry-leading virtual event will showcase product updates and thought-leadership for incentive compensation management (ICM)

Varicent, a leader in sales performance management and incentive compensation, is proud to announce its upcoming virtual event, ICM Innovate Online. The exclusive event will take place on October 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET and is free for all attendees.

“Our customers are at the core of everything we do. Over the last few months, we’ve been growing our ICM solutions so customers can get the most out of Varicent,” says Marc Altshuller, President and CEO, Varicent. “I’m excited to connect with our clients, partners and prospects, and share these updates in a jam-packed event. Our goal is to hear directly from our community and learn how Varicent is helping organizations plan, operate and pay smarter than before.”

Those who attend the event will learn about Varicent’s latest updates and discover new ways to grow their incentive compensation management. Attendees can connect with leaders, industry experts and hear success stories first-hand from a variety of Varicent customers.

ICM Innovate Online is an event built for Varicent customers, partners and prospects. To learn more and register, please visit icminnovate.varicent.com.

