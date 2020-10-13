Log in
Varicent : Appoints Alison Elworthy to Board of Directors

10/13/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Varicent, the leading provider of next-generation Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, today announced the appointment of Alison Elworthy as an independent member to its board of directors, effective October 6, 2020. This expands Varicent’s board to six directors since its creation in January of 2020.

The current Senior Vice President of Customer Success at HubSpot, the leading growth platform, Alison brings to Varicent 15 years of experience in delivering best-in-class services and support to a globally diverse customer base. Alison serves on the board of advisors for the Women in the Enterprise of Science and Technology (WEST) learning community and prior to HubSpot, worked on customer experience at Fidelity Investments. Alison holds an MBA from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and an undergraduate degree from Tufts University.

“As a customer of HubSpot, we’ve always admired how Alison has built and continues to lead a customer-first culture. So, when the opportunity came to have Alison join our board, we didn’t think twice,” said Marc Altshuller, President & CEO of Varicent. “Like HubSpot, we’ve embraced an offering led go-to-market strategy, where the product represents not just the Varicent solution but the end-to-end experience of the customer across all interactions with our organization. We feel strongly that Alison is the right person to complement our board and help advise us on this journey.”

“From its early days as a startup including being recognized as the Deloitte Fast 500 fastest growing software company in North America, through its acquisition by IBM and now on its own again as a stand-alone software company, Varicent has one of the most compelling stories in the software industry,” said Alison Elworthy. “Their industry-defining products have resonated with enterprises across the world, and their original founders have an unmatched combination of vision and operational experience. I’m looking forward to working with the entire board of directors to build on Varicent’s progress over the last nine months across talent, systems and offerings.”

About Varicent

Varicent is the leading provider of Smart Sales Performance Management (SPM) cloud-enabled software for mid-market and enterprise companies in any industry. Its augmented intelligence-powered platform enables customers to quickly and easily see and address sales trends, problem areas and opportunities by predicting outcomes and prescribing actions to optimize revenue. Varicent pioneered incentive compensation and sales performance software that helps customers manage highly complex compensation plans, territories, and revenue goals.

Varicent, Varicent Software, Symon.AI, and Smart SPM are trademarks or registered trademarks of Varicent in the USA, Canada, and other countries.

