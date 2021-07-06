Varicent : Selects 25 E.D.G.E. Scholarship Program Recipients, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Diversity in the Technology Sector

Varicent, the leading provider of next generation Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, is proud to share that it has selected 25 winners for the E.D.G.E. Scholarship Program.

The E.D.G.E. Scholarship Program (which stands for Equity, Diversity, Growth, Empowerment) was created to foster more opportunities for diversity within the technology sector for historically underrepresented people, specifically women and people of color, with an emphasis on the Black and Latinx communities.

“We successfully honored what we set out to achieve when creating the E.D.G.E. Scholarship Program and remain committed to bringing more diversity, equity and inclusion to our industry,” says Marc Altshuller, President and CEO, Varicent. “Thank you to our applicants, and our internal panel who supported this initiative. I look forward to continuing this scholarship program in the years to come and supporting initiatives in STEM that bring diversity.”

Varicent planned to award 15 scholarships of $5,000 US to high school seniors or current undergraduates located in Canada or the U.S. who plan to pursue a STEM-related major such as computer science, data science and engineering. Due to an overwhelming number of qualified applicants, Varicent was able to increase the number of scholarships awarded to 25. Two of Varicent’s partners, Smart Tech and Spectrum, supported the scholarship program after it was originally announced, providing financing for three of the 25 scholarships.

The scholarship winners were selected based on several criteria reviewed by an internal panel created by Varicent. The panel contributed unique perspectives, STEM-backgrounds and expert knowledge. All of the well-rounded recipients selected by Varicent’s panel met the scholarship criteria and possess promising potential within the technology sector.

The E.D.G.E. Scholarship Program is one of the initiatives under Varicent’s corporate social responsibility called Our Cause. Varicent is determined to apply science and technology to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges, creating diverse and meaningful change in the workforce.

Applications for next year’s scholarship will be accepted starting March 2022. To learn more about Varicent’s E.D.G.E. scholarship and the recipients, please visit varicent.com/company/our-cause.

For more information on Varicent’s contributing partners, please visit www.smarttechinc.net and www.spectrumtek.com.

