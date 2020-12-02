Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Variety Fun : Features Off The Eaten Path In Snack Subscription Box

12/02/2020 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Over 500 snack brands delivered to homes and offices across the US.

“We are very excited to introduce this new product into our December snack subscription boxes and to share them with thousands of households across the U.S.” - Ilya Avshalumov, CEO and Co-Founder of Variety Fun

Off The Eaten Path’s snacks will soon be introduced into the Variety Fun snack subscription boxes, bringing delicious and healthy snacks to thousands of families across the US.

Three flavors of Off The Eaten Path’s Veggie Crisps will be featured beginning this December; Hummus, Veggie, and Chickpea.

Off The Eaten Path Veggie Crisps are made with only real, simple ingredients. According to Off The Eaten Path, the light and airy crisps contain no artificial colors, preservatives or flavors, are only 160 calories per bag, and are Non GMO Project Verified.

“When we introduce a new healthy snack such as the Off The Eaten Path Veggie Crisps to our subscribers, it’s our way of showing them that we care about their experience with our boxes,” says Ilya Avshalumov, CEO and Co-Founder of Variety Fun. “Off The Eaten Path Veggie Crisps are made with only simple ingredients and bring a natural way to eat healthy with the family”.

About Off The Eaten Path

Off The Eaten Path have set out to create curiosity around the healthy snack market. According to Off The Eaten Path, they’ve “set out to make the best snacks you can eat, and these are snacks for the curious, from a curious world, begging to be explored”.
For more information, visit offtheeatenpathsnacks.com.

About Variety Fun

Variety Fun is a snack subscription service that focuses on bringing the widest variety of both classic and healthy snacks to homes and offices across the US. Founded in 2015, the company curates and delivers snack brands ranging from the all-time classics to newly-founded brands that are in need of a platform.
To learn more, visit varietyfun.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aPRESSURE TECHNOLOGIES : Circular to Shareholders 2020
PU
11:18aWho, when and how? A look at the UK's vaccination rollout
AQ
11:18aGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:17aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : TUI secures third bailout in COVID travel slump survival battle
RE
11:17aEINHELL GERMANY : Preliminary financial figures as at 30 November 2020 / adjustment to forecasts
PU
11:17aMANAGING THE TRANSITION : securing Australia's energy needs and export future
PU
11:17aMinutes of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting of 16 and 17 November 2020
PU
11:17aMilking the Power of Nuclear Technology to Benefit Women Dairy Farmers in Sri Lanka
PU
11:17aCAE : Sonya Branco named one of Canada's Most Powerful Women of 2020
PU
11:16aEXCLUSIVE : LSE to win EU approval for $27 billion Refinitiv deal - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai Motor to launch dedicated EV platform in major push into electric cars
3Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
4Global equities hover near record highs as stimulus hopes build
5IP GROUP PLC : IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Change of Auditor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ