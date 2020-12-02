Variety Fun : Features Off The Eaten Path In Snack Subscription Box

Over 500 snack brands delivered to homes and offices across the US.

“We are very excited to introduce this new product into our December snack subscription boxes and to share them with thousands of households across the U.S.” - Ilya Avshalumov, CEO and Co-Founder of Variety Fun

Off The Eaten Path’s snacks will soon be introduced into the Variety Fun snack subscription boxes, bringing delicious and healthy snacks to thousands of families across the US.

Three flavors of Off The Eaten Path’s Veggie Crisps will be featured beginning this December; Hummus, Veggie, and Chickpea.

Off The Eaten Path Veggie Crisps are made with only real, simple ingredients. According to Off The Eaten Path, the light and airy crisps contain no artificial colors, preservatives or flavors, are only 160 calories per bag, and are Non GMO Project Verified.

“When we introduce a new healthy snack such as the Off The Eaten Path Veggie Crisps to our subscribers, it’s our way of showing them that we care about their experience with our boxes,” says Ilya Avshalumov, CEO and Co-Founder of Variety Fun. “Off The Eaten Path Veggie Crisps are made with only simple ingredients and bring a natural way to eat healthy with the family”.

About Off The Eaten Path

Off The Eaten Path have set out to create curiosity around the healthy snack market. According to Off The Eaten Path, they’ve “set out to make the best snacks you can eat, and these are snacks for the curious, from a curious world, begging to be explored”.

About Variety Fun

Variety Fun is a snack subscription service that focuses on bringing the widest variety of both classic and healthy snacks to homes and offices across the US. Founded in 2015, the company curates and delivers snack brands ranging from the all-time classics to newly-founded brands that are in need of a platform.

