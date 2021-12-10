Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Variety Says Dunn, Pariser and Peyrot Navigated Pandemic for Showbiz Talent

12/10/2021 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Partners Pat Dunn, Mark Pariser and Tony Peyrot have been included in Variety's list of business management firms that guided their entertainment clients through the pandemic.

"This acknowledgement is a testimony to the unwavering dedication our firm has to our clients," said Pariser. "We are honored to be recognized by Variety alongside such a great group of professionals."

The feature reports that while some areas of the industry are "still crawling back from the pandemic," Dunn, Pariser and Peyrot have found that the remote work methods normalized by the lockdown have "not only been good for the employees, they've helped the firm pick up new international clients."

Dunn serves individuals, family offices, and businesses by developing their financial goals first, which results in the best long-range business and personal decisions. He has helped develop multi-million dollar businesses for his clients based on a simple idea—by listening to them as their trusted advisor.

Pariser emphasizes the proactive management of the tax and financial affairs of a variety of people who work in film, television, music and technology. His clientele also includes touring acts, international executives and entrepreneurs, and other high net worth individuals and their businesses. Pariser serves on the Board of the Songwriters of North America (SONA), a non-profit trade organization dedicated to earning songwriters a fair share for their work.

Peyrot focuses his practice on managing the financial affairs of his writers, directors, actors, producers, musicians, composers, executives, and high net worth individuals and their families. He has extensive experience in dealing with touring bands and international tax issues for US taxpayers working abroad and foreign taxpayers entering and working in the US.

Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot is one of Southern California's elite business management and accounting firms. For more than 30 years, its goal has been to transform the financial lives of its clients and their businesses. With its depth and breadth of knowledge, the firm's professionals provide the very highest levels of personal and business financial management and planning.  Clients include artists and executives in film, TV and music, as well as athletes, entrepreneurs, innovators, high net-worth individuals and families, and the businesses that they own.  To learn more visit https://dppcpa.com/ .

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/variety-says-dunn-pariser-and-peyrot-navigated-pandemic-for-showbiz-talent-301442264.html

SOURCE Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pGREEN ENERGY GROUP (SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC) : Notice of Termination
AQ
01:18pKBRA Releases RMBS Credit Indices (KCI) for November 2021
BU
01:17pAnalysis-Miners face talent crunch as electric vehicles charge up metals demand
RE
01:17pMost reported U.S. Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC
RE
01:16pNew Holiday Light Show Lights Up Island H2O Water Park This Holiday Season
GL
01:16pIBN's CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official NewsWire for the European Blockchain Convention
GL
01:16pExperian North America Ranked #1 Top Workplace by Orange County Register for Second Consecutive Year
BU
01:13pBetter.com CEO taking time off with immediate effect- Vice
RE
01:13pGM eyes $3 billion in investment in Michigan EV plants -source
RE
01:13pALTEROLA BIOTECH INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"