Various tax treaties

14.12.2020

Double Taxation Treaties (DTTs) between the following markets were signed and came into force with the rates as indicated in the following table:

Markets Date signed Date in force Applicable Max DTT

Equities Debts Lithuania Liechtenstein 15 February 2019 19 February 2020 1 January 2021 15 10 Ireland Netherlands 13 June 2019 29 February 2020 1 January 2021 15 0 South Korea United Arab Emirates 27 February 2019 29 February 2020 1 January 2021 10 10 Cyprus Kazakhstan 15 May 2019 17 January 2020 1 January 2021 15 10 Russia Cyprus 8 September 2020 Not yet in force 1 January 2021 15 15 Russia Malta 1 October 2020 Not yet in force 1 January 2021 15 15 Italy Uruguay 1 March 2019 9 October 2020 1 January 2021 15 10

Our Market DTT information will be updated in due course to reflect the new treaties.