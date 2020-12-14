Log in
Various tax treaties

12/14/2020 | 11:23am EST
Double Taxation Treaties (DTTs) between the following markets were signed and came into force with the rates as indicated in the following table:

Markets

Date signed

Date in force

Applicable

Max DTT
rates (%)






Equities

Debts

Lithuania

Liechtenstein

15 February 2019

19 February 2020

1 January 2021

15

10

Ireland

Netherlands

13 June 2019

29 February 2020

1 January 2021

15

0

South Korea

United Arab Emirates

27 February 2019

29 February 2020

1 January 2021

10

10

Cyprus

Kazakhstan

15 May 2019

17 January 2020

1 January 2021

15

10

Russia

Cyprus

8 September 2020

Not yet in force

1 January 2021

15

15

Russia

Malta

1 October 2020

Not yet in force

1 January 2021

15

15

Italy

Uruguay

1 March 2019

9 October 2020

1 January 2021

15

10

Our Market DTT information will be updated in due course to reflect the new treaties.

This Taxflash is intended to provide customers with general information gathered from different sources that are generally believed to be reliable. Clearstream Banking S.A. does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information and does not undertake to keep it up to date. Use of the information made available in this Taxflash is at the customer's own risk and Clearstream Banking S.A. its subsidiaries and affiliates expressly disclaim any liability for any errors or omissions reflected herein. The information in this Taxflash does not constitute legal or tax advice.

Disclaimer

Clearstream Banking SA published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 16:22:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
