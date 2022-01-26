Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Various tax treaties

01/26/2022 | 02:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Various tax treaties
26.01.2022

Double Taxation Treaties (DTTs) between the following markets were signed and came into force with the rates as indicated in the following table:

Markets

Date signed (conclusion date)

Date in force

Applicable (effective date)

Max DTT

Rates (%)

Equities

Debt

Armenia

Singapore

08.07.2019

23.12.2021

01.01.2022

5

5

Bahrain

Switzerland

23.11.2019

27.07.2021

01.01.2022

15

0

Bulgaria

Netherlands

14.09.2020

31.07.2021

01.01.2022

15

5

Taiwan

United Kingdom

19.08.2021 (TW)

11.08.2021 (GB)

23.12.2021

01.01.2022
(TW)

01.01.2022
(GB)

10

10

Colombia

Italy

26.01.2018

06.10.2021

01.01.2022

15

10

Estonia

Mauritius

19.02.2018

12.10.2021

01.01.2022 (EE)

01.07.2022 (MU)

7

7

Germany

Denmark

01.10.2020

23.12.2021

01.01.2022

15

0

Germany

Ireland

19.01.2021

2021 (exact date unknown)

01.01.2022

15

0

Germany

United Kingdom

12.01.2021

17.12.2021

01.01.2022 (DE)

01.01.2022 (GB)

15

0

Hungary

Kyrgyzstan

29.09.2020

18.09.2021

01.01.2022

10

5

Indonesia

Singapore

04.02.2020

23.07.2021

01.01.2022

15

10

Indonesia

Singapore

04.02.2020

23.07.2021

01.01.2022

15

10

Indonesia

United
Arab Emirates

24.07.2019

19.08.2021

01.01.2022

10

7

Israel

Albania

03.05.2019

29.12.2021

01.01.2022

15

10

Israel

United
Arab Emirates

31.05.2019

29.12.2021

01.01.2022

15

10

Italy

Jamaica

19.01.2018

28.08.2021

01.01.2022

10

10

Japan

Serbia

21.07.2020

05.12.2021

01.01.2022

10

10

Japan

Uruguay

13.09.2019

23.07.2021

01.01.2022

10

10

Lithuania

Kosovo

25.01.2021

30.11.2021

01.01.2022

15

10

Luxembourg

Botswana

14.02.2019 (BW)

01.01.2022 (LU)

06.07.2021

05.08.2021 (BW)

01.01.2022 (LU)

10

7.5

Malaysia

Ukraine

04.08.2016

29.12.2021

01.01.2022

15

10

Qatar

Ukraine

22.10.2018 (QA)

08.02.2019 (UA)

09.04.2019

01.01.2020

10

10

Serbia

Singapore

05.04.2021 (RS)

26.02.2021 (SG)

16.08.2021

01.01.2022

10

10

Singapore

Brazil

07.05.2018

01.12.2021

01.01.2022

15

10

Slovak Republic

Oman

25.03.2018

15.11.2021

01.01.2022

0

10

Slovenia

Sweden

12.05.2021

26.12.2021

01.01.2022

15

5

Turkey

Chad

26.12.2017

20.10.2021

01.01.2022

15

10

Turkey

Venezuela

03.12.2018

14.10.2021

01.01.2022

10

10

Terminated double taxation treaties

Markets

Effective date of termination

Germany

United Arab Emirates

31 December 2021

Russia

Netherlands

1 January 2022

Sweden

Greece

1 January 2022

Sweden

Portugal

1 January 2022

Our Market DTT information will be updated in due course to reflect the new treaties.

This Taxflash is intended to provide customers with general information gathered from different sources that are generally believed to be reliable. Clearstream Banking S.A. does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information and does not undertake to keep it up to date. Use of the information made available in this Taxflash is at the customer's own risk and Clearstream Banking S.A., its subsidiaries and affiliates expressly disclaim any liability for any errors or omissions reflected herein. The information in this Taxflash does not constitute legal or tax advice.

Disclaimer

Clearstream Banking SA published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 07:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:43aToshiba says has restarted some chip production at quake-hit plant
RE
02:41aCMC Markets says client money in third quarter close to record highs
RE
02:41aTanzania contracts U.S. law firm as advisor for LNG project
RE
02:40aBloomsbury expects strong annual profit, revenue
RE
02:39aBentley to produce first fully electric car in 2025
RE
02:39aSouth African rand slightly firmer as markets await Fed decision
RE
02:39aUr & Penn chooses Ampilio, subsidiary of SpectrumOne, as partner to execute EU expansion via Amazon
AQ
02:39aSoheil Dastyari to become new Chairman of the Executive Board of Bastei Lübbe AG
EQ
02:38aBritain's Pets At Home raises full-year profit outlook
RE
02:38aUK says not ruling out sanctions on Russia's Putin
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Texas Instruments forecasts upbeat revenue on strong chip demand
2U.S. Commerce Dept says chips shortage to persist, will review some pri..
3Biden warns Putin with sanctions as West steps up Ukraine defenses
4Exclusive-Macellum asks Kohl's for board seat, public commitment to exp..
5Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets

HOT NEWS