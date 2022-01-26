|
Various tax treaties
26.01.2022
Double Taxation Treaties (DTTs) between the following markets were signed and came into force with the rates as indicated in the following table:
Terminated double taxation treaties
|
Markets
|
Date signed (conclusion date)
|
Date in force
|
Applicable (effective date)
|
Max DTT
|
Rates (%)
|
Equities
|
Debt
|
Armenia
|
Singapore
|
08.07.2019
|
23.12.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
5
|
5
|
Bahrain
|
Switzerland
|
23.11.2019
|
27.07.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
15
|
0
|
Bulgaria
|
Netherlands
|
14.09.2020
|
31.07.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
15
|
5
|
Taiwan
|
United Kingdom
|
19.08.2021 (TW)
11.08.2021 (GB)
|
23.12.2021
|
01.01.2022
(TW)
01.01.2022
(GB)
|
10
|
10
|
Colombia
|
Italy
|
26.01.2018
|
06.10.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
15
|
10
|
Estonia
|
Mauritius
|
19.02.2018
|
12.10.2021
|
01.01.2022 (EE)
01.07.2022 (MU)
|
7
|
7
|
Germany
|
Denmark
|
01.10.2020
|
23.12.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
15
|
0
|
Germany
|
Ireland
|
19.01.2021
|
2021 (exact date unknown)
|
01.01.2022
|
15
|
0
|
Germany
|
United Kingdom
|
12.01.2021
|
17.12.2021
|
01.01.2022 (DE)
01.01.2022 (GB)
|
15
|
0
|
Hungary
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
29.09.2020
|
18.09.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
10
|
5
|
Indonesia
|
Singapore
|
04.02.2020
|
23.07.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
15
|
10
|
Indonesia
|
Singapore
|
04.02.2020
|
23.07.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
15
|
10
|
Indonesia
|
United
Arab Emirates
|
24.07.2019
|
19.08.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
10
|
7
|
Israel
|
Albania
|
03.05.2019
|
29.12.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
15
|
10
|
Israel
|
United
Arab Emirates
|
31.05.2019
|
29.12.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
15
|
10
|
Italy
|
Jamaica
|
19.01.2018
|
28.08.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
10
|
10
|
Japan
|
Serbia
|
21.07.2020
|
05.12.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
10
|
10
|
Japan
|
Uruguay
|
13.09.2019
|
23.07.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
10
|
10
|
Lithuania
|
Kosovo
|
25.01.2021
|
30.11.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
15
|
10
|
Luxembourg
|
Botswana
|
14.02.2019 (BW)
01.01.2022 (LU)
|
06.07.2021
|
05.08.2021 (BW)
01.01.2022 (LU)
|
10
|
7.5
|
Malaysia
|
Ukraine
|
04.08.2016
|
29.12.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
15
|
10
|
Qatar
|
Ukraine
|
22.10.2018 (QA)
08.02.2019 (UA)
|
09.04.2019
|
01.01.2020
|
10
|
10
|
Serbia
|
Singapore
|
05.04.2021 (RS)
26.02.2021 (SG)
|
16.08.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
10
|
10
|
Singapore
|
Brazil
|
07.05.2018
|
01.12.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
15
|
10
|
Slovak Republic
|
Oman
|
25.03.2018
|
15.11.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
0
|
10
|
Slovenia
|
Sweden
|
12.05.2021
|
26.12.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
15
|
5
|
Turkey
|
Chad
|
26.12.2017
|
20.10.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
15
|
10
|
Turkey
|
Venezuela
|
03.12.2018
|
14.10.2021
|
01.01.2022
|
10
|
10
|
Markets
|
Effective date of termination
|
Germany
|
United Arab Emirates
|
31 December 2021
|
Russia
|
Netherlands
|
1 January 2022
|
Sweden
|
Greece
|
1 January 2022
|
Sweden
|
Portugal
|
1 January 2022
Our Market DTT information will be updated in due course to reflect the new treaties.
|
|
|