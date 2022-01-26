Various tax treaties

26.01.2022

Double Taxation Treaties (DTTs) between the following markets were signed and came into force with the rates as indicated in the following table:

Markets Date signed (conclusion date) Date in force Applicable (effective date) Max DTT Rates (%) Equities Debt Armenia Singapore 08.07.2019 23.12.2021 01.01.2022 5 5 Bahrain Switzerland 23.11.2019 27.07.2021 01.01.2022 15 0 Bulgaria Netherlands 14.09.2020 31.07.2021 01.01.2022 15 5 Taiwan United Kingdom 19.08.2021 (TW) 11.08.2021 (GB) 23.12.2021 01.01.2022

(TW) 01.01.2022

(GB) 10 10 Colombia Italy 26.01.2018 06.10.2021 01.01.2022 15 10 Estonia Mauritius 19.02.2018 12.10.2021 01.01.2022 (EE) 01.07.2022 (MU) 7 7 Germany Denmark 01.10.2020 23.12.2021 01.01.2022 15 0 Germany Ireland 19.01.2021 2021 (exact date unknown) 01.01.2022 15 0 Germany United Kingdom 12.01.2021 17.12.2021 01.01.2022 (DE) 01.01.2022 (GB) 15 0 Hungary Kyrgyzstan 29.09.2020 18.09.2021 01.01.2022 10 5 Indonesia Singapore 04.02.2020 23.07.2021 01.01.2022 15 10 Indonesia Singapore 04.02.2020 23.07.2021 01.01.2022 15 10 Indonesia United

Arab Emirates 24.07.2019 19.08.2021 01.01.2022 10 7 Israel Albania 03.05.2019 29.12.2021 01.01.2022 15 10 Israel United

Arab Emirates 31.05.2019 29.12.2021 01.01.2022 15 10 Italy Jamaica 19.01.2018 28.08.2021 01.01.2022 10 10 Japan Serbia 21.07.2020 05.12.2021 01.01.2022 10 10 Japan Uruguay 13.09.2019 23.07.2021 01.01.2022 10 10 Lithuania Kosovo 25.01.2021 30.11.2021 01.01.2022 15 10 Luxembourg Botswana 14.02.2019 (BW) 01.01.2022 (LU) 06.07.2021 05.08.2021 (BW) 01.01.2022 (LU) 10 7.5 Malaysia Ukraine 04.08.2016 29.12.2021 01.01.2022 15 10 Qatar Ukraine 22.10.2018 (QA) 08.02.2019 (UA) 09.04.2019 01.01.2020 10 10 Serbia Singapore 05.04.2021 (RS) 26.02.2021 (SG) 16.08.2021 01.01.2022 10 10 Singapore Brazil 07.05.2018 01.12.2021 01.01.2022 15 10 Slovak Republic Oman 25.03.2018 15.11.2021 01.01.2022 0 10 Slovenia Sweden 12.05.2021 26.12.2021 01.01.2022 15 5 Turkey Chad 26.12.2017 20.10.2021 01.01.2022 15 10 Turkey Venezuela 03.12.2018 14.10.2021 01.01.2022 10 10

Markets Effective date of termination Germany United Arab Emirates 31 December 2021 Russia Netherlands 1 January 2022 Sweden Greece 1 January 2022 Sweden Portugal 1 January 2022

Our Market DTT information will be updated in due course to reflect the new treaties.