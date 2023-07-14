Vast Resources PLC - London-based mining company with projects in Romania and Zimbabwe - Reports accident on Friday afternoon at Baita Plai polymetallic mine in which employee "was fatally injured in a mine transportation incident." Mine is located in the Apuseni Mountains in the Transylvania region, Romania. Vast says it is investigating the circumstances independently and jointly with police and other "relevant authorities" and is "providing all necessary assistance for the enquiries into this tragic accident"; will announce further details once enquiries have concluded. Expects production at Baita Plai to resume today following a safety stop.

Current stock price: 0.36 pence, down 1.6% on Friday in London

12-month change: down 42%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.