Vatica Health : Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Special milestone marked by a decade of innovation, growth, and outstanding results

Vatica Health, the leader in provider-centric risk adjustment and clinical quality solutions, is celebrating its 10th anniversary of working with health plans and physicians to drive superior clinical and financial results for both organizations.

Founded in 2011, Vatica Health originated as software designed to streamline the Medicare Annual Wellness Visit and other underutilized preventive services to improve provider efficiency and quality of care. A couple of years later, as traditional approaches to risk adjustment began to receive increasing scrutiny for failing to improve overall health and outcomes, Vatica pivoted to create the first provider-centric model for risk adjustment and quality of care leveraging powerful technology and clinical support at the point of care.

“This is an incredible milestone. The past 10 years have been an extraordinary journey, going from a few employees to a few hundred, from one regional market to a national footprint, and from a handful of physicians using our solution to over 6,000,” said Steve Zuckerman, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Vatica Health. “Through a combination of innovation and execution, we’ve been able to achieve over 100% compounded annual growth since our inception. Our success is a testament to our hard work, persistence, and relentless commitment to deliver superior results to our clients. I’m grateful for all our employees, investors, and clients, without whom this would not have been possible.”

“For too long, the risk adjustment industry overlooked the most important ingredient in the process: the physicians,” said Dr. Averel Snyder, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Vatica Health. “As a practicing physician for over two decades, I knew physicians would be ideally suited to perform risk adjustment coding in a way that improved outcomes—as long as it didn’t create more work for them. The ingenuity of our solution is that we help PCPs significantly improve clinical results and enhance revenue without increasing their workload and, at the same time, create a more compliant and beneficial program for payers. I am very proud of what we’ve accomplished and I’m confident the best is yet to come.”

About Vatica Health

Founded in 2011, Vatica Health is the leading provider-centric risk adjustment and quality of care solution for health plans and health systems. By pairing expert clinical teams with cutting-edge, HITRUST-certified technology at the point of care, Vatica increases patient engagement and wellness, improves coding accuracy and completeness, identifies and closes gaps in care, and enhances communication and collaboration between providers and health plans. The company’s unique solution helps providers, health plans, and patients achieve better outcomes, together. Vatica Health is trusted by many of the leading health plans and thousands of providers nationwide. Vatica Health is a portfolio company of Great Hill Partners. For more information, visit https://www.vaticahealth.com/.

