Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Vatican bells ring after former Pope Benedict's death

12/31/2022 | 05:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Former Pope Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in 600 years to step down, died in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican where he had lived since his resignation, a spokesman for the Holy See said.

The Vatican said his body will lie in state from Monday in St.Peter's Basilica. The Vatican has painstakingly elaborate rituals for what happens after a reigning pope dies but no publicly known ones for a former pope.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
07:56aPutin says in New Year message West is using Ukraine to destroy Russia
RE
07:54aExplosions shake Ukrainian capital after missile warnings
RE
07:23aMexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed for U.S
RE
07:14aVolvo Car takes full ownership of Zenseact
RE
07:13aLandslide kills at least 8 people in eastern Congo
RE
07:10aXi calls for unity as China enters 'new phase' of COVID policy
RE
07:06aTurkey cuts natural gas, power prices for industry from Jan. 1
RE
07:03aChinese manufacturing contracts sharply as COVID infections soar
RE
06:26aIrish premier to make security, law and order a priority in 2nd term
AN
06:22aUK's problems won't "go away" in 2023, says Sunak in New Year message
AN
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ECB must stop quick wage growth from fuelling inflation, Lagarde says
2FTX says Bahamas regulators hold $296 million, not $3.5 billion of comp..
3China censors COVID-related content online as New Year's Eve prompts re..
4New Year's Eve spurs hope in China despite surging COVID cases
5Chinese manufacturing contracts sharply as COVID infections soar

HOT NEWS