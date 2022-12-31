Vatican bells ring after former Pope Benedict's death
12/31/2022 | 05:49am EST
STORY: Former Pope Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in 600 years to step down, died in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican where he had lived since his resignation, a spokesman for the Holy See said.
The Vatican said his body will lie in state from Monday in St.Peter's Basilica. The Vatican has painstakingly elaborate rituals for what happens after a reigning pope dies but no publicly known ones for a former pope.