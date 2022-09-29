Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vatican disciplined Nobel-winning bishop over alleged abuse of minors

09/29/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: EAST TIMOR BISHOP LEAVES MEETING WITH PRESIDENT AFTER STEPPING DOWN INDILI.

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Vatican on Thursday acknowledged that it had secretly disciplined East Timor bishop and Nobel Peace Prize winner Carlos Ximenes Belo two years ago, responding to allegations that he sexually abused boys in East Timor decades before.

The Vatican acknowledgement came in response to reporters' questions following an article this week in Dutch magazine De Groene Amsterdammer.

In its report, De Groene Amsterdammer quoted two men, identified with pseudonyms, as saying Belo raped them when they were 14 and 15 and then later gave them money.

The publication quoted both men as saying that they believed that Belo had sexually abused other boys in East Timor. Some of the alleged abuse took place in the bishop's residence in capital Dili.

De Groene Amsterdammer said it had evidence that Belo had also sexually abused boys in the 1990s, when he was a priest.

Reuters could not immediately locate the whereabouts of Belo. De Groene Amsterdammer said he had hung up the phone when it reached him for comment on the allegations.

Belo, 74, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996 along with now President Jose Ramos-Horta for their work in ending the conflict in East Timor. The Norwegian Nobel committee cited Belo's courage in helping shed light on a 1991 massacre of East Timorese by Indonesian military.

The former Portuguese colony won independence from Indonesia in 2002 after a bloody occupation in which hundreds of thousands were killed.

The same year East Timor won independence Belo, citing health reasons brought on by stress and burnout, tendered his resignation as Apostolic Administrator of the diocese of Dili to Pope John Paul II, who accepted it.

He was only 54 at the time, 21 years short of the usual retirement age for a bishop.

After stepping down as bishop of Dili, Belo worked as a missionary in Mozambique and later settled in Portugal, where he still lives.

In his statement, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Vatican's doctrinal office, which handles sex abuse cases, first became involved in the case in 2019 in "light of the accusations it received concerning the bishop's behaviour".

In 2020, it imposed "disciplinary restrictions" including "limitations to his movements and to the exercise of his ministry, the prohibition of voluntary contact with minors, of interviews and contacts" with East Timor.

Bruni said that in 2021, the measures were "modified and reinforced," without giving details. The Vatican spokesman said the bishop "formally accepted" the restrictions both times.

Belo is a member of the Salesian religious order, which traditionally specialises in the education of children.

The order's branch in Portugal said on its website that it had heard of the "suspicion" of Belo's sexual abuse of minors with deep "sadness and perplexity".

It said that since the time he had arrived in Portugal, Belo has had "no educational or pastoral responsibilities" with the order.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Philip Pullella


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:46pFed's Daly: no U.S. recession needed to defeat high inflation
RE
04:46pToyota president calls meeting California zero-emissions requirements 'difficult'
RE
04:44pVale announces reorganization of Brazil base metals business
RE
04:37p'Pick-your-poison': Wall Street sell-off resumes
RE
04:36pRBC cuts 1% staff in U.S. capital markets division-source
RE
04:30pTSX falls as investors eye financial market volatility
RE
04:28pNike quarterly profit falls as costs soar
RE
04:28pVatican disciplined Nobel-winning bishop over alleged abuse of minors
RE
04:27pUK watchdog contacts banks following huge withdrawal of mortgage deals -FT
RE
04:24pWall Street ends down sharply; investors fret over economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Porsche to debut amid market tumult in historic IPO
2VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
3Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys 5.99 million more Occidental shares
4U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; second-quarter GDP unrevised
5Rational AG raises sales revenue and profit forecast for 2022

HOT NEWS