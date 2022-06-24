Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vatican praises U.S. Court decision on abortion, saying it challenges world

06/24/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pope Francis attends funeral of former Vatican's Secretary of State Cardinal Sodano

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Vatican's Academy for Life on Friday praised the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on abortion, saying it challenged the whole world to reflect on life issues.

The Vatican department also said in a statement that the defense of human life could not be confined to individual rights because life is a matter of "broad social significance".

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took the dramatic step of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide.

"The fact that a large country with a long democratic tradition has changed its position on this issue also challenges the whole world," the Academy said in a statement.

U.S. President Joe Biden, a lifelong Catholic, condemned the ruling, calling it a "sad day" for America and labelling the court's conservatives "extreme."

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, who heads the Pontifical Academy for Life, said the Court's decision was a "powerful invitation to reflect" on the issue at a time when "Western society is losing passion for life.

"By choosing life, our responsibility for the future of humanity is at stake", Paglia said.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; writing by Angelo Amante; editing by Giulia Segreti and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:28pUK officials rule out suspected case of foot and mouth disease
RE
02:25pWall Street climbs over 2% at end of strong week
RE
02:10pIMF executive board approves first review of Argentina program -source
RE
02:06pLatin America's leaders are waging 'war' on inflation; so far they're losing
RE
02:04pIn an empty Oklahoma abortion clinic, staff cling to hope
RE
01:54pAs deadline looms, countries struggle to agree on protecting nature
RE
01:53pAnalysis-Russia's grinding battlefield gains seen driven by new tactics
RE
01:52pRussia says EU candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova will have negative consequences
RE
01:52pRussia says EU candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova will have negative consequences
RE
01:49pAnalysis-Russia's grinding battlefield gains seen driven by new tactics
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Occidental Petroleum, Caterpillar, XPeng, Prog..
2Nasdaq listing most likely for Arm - SoftBank's Son
3Indonesian palm oil farmers call for removal of local sales rules
4Wall St rallies as traders dial back rate-hike bets
5Analysis: Up-ended global LNG markets deepen Australia's power woes

HOT NEWS