Vatican praises U.S. Court decision on abortion, saying it challenges world

The Vatican department also said in a statement that the defense of human life could not be confined to individual rights because life is a matter of "broad social significance".

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took the dramatic step of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide.

"The fact that a large country with a long democratic tradition has changed its position on this issue also challenges the whole world," the Academy said in a statement.

U.S. President Joe Biden, a lifelong Catholic, condemned the ruling, calling it a "sad day" for America and labelling the court's conservatives "extreme."

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, who heads the Pontifical Academy for Life, said the Court's decision was a "powerful invitation to reflect" on the issue at a time when "Western society is losing passion for life.

"By choosing life, our responsibility for the future of humanity is at stake", Paglia said.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; writing by Angelo Amante; editing by Giulia Segreti and Leslie Adler)