Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Vatican to investigate French cardinal who abused 14-year-old girl

11/11/2022 | 10:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French Cardinal Ricard arrives at a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -The Vatican will open an investigation into French Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, who earlier this week admitted to sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Friday a preliminary investigation would start once the most suitable person with the "necessary autonomy, impartiality and experience" was found to carry it out.

He said the Vatican was taking into account that French judicial authorities had opened a file on the case.

The Vatican's investigation would not begin in earnest until French civil authorities inquiry had concluded, so that its finding could be used for information.

Earlier this week Ricard, 78, acknowledged the abuse, which he said took place 35 years ago when he was a parish priest.

Ricard, who was bishop in the southwest region of Bordeaux from 2001 to 2019 and was made a cardinal in 2006 by former Pope Benedict, asked for forgiveness and said he would withdraw from his functions and be available for civil and Church authorities.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:53aRussia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy's quarterly profit halves
RE
10:52aVatican to investigate French cardinal who abused 14-year-old girl
RE
10:47aItaly's new government challenges sea of maritime laws
RE
10:42aCourt rejects Nigeria's compensation request against Eni, Shell
RE
10:40aCOVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up 44% of U.S. cases
RE
10:39aScottish court says man accused of faking death is U.S. rape suspect
RE
10:39aU.S. student loan debt relief blocked
RE
10:36aCOP27: Biden says the climate crisis is about human security, economic security
RE
10:34aMexico president would like to see central bank balance inflation, growth
RE
10:32aStorm Nicole drenches Georgia and Carolinas after wreaking destruction in Florida
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO's Convidecia Air™ Approved for Eme..
2FTX scrambles for funds as regulators take action
3Richemont 2Q Sales Rose Amid Rebound in Asia
4Elon Musk braces for $56 billion battle with heavy metal drummer
5GN Store Nord in Q3 2022 delivered 24% revenue growth, while organic gr..

HOT NEWS