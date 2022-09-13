Vattenfall extends Ringhals 4 nuclear outage by 2 months to Jan. 31

OSLO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall has delayed the restart of the Ringhals 4 nuclear reactor by two months to Jan. 31, it said in a market message on Tuesday.

"The unforeseen required repairs are taking more time than expected, before starting up the unit after the yearly maintenance," Vattenfall said.

The utility had already extended ongoing maintenance at Ringhals 4, which has an installed capacity of 1,130 (MW) by three months at the end of August citing damages to a key component.

The extended outage comes at a critical time as energy prices soar across Europe and countries scramble to ensure there is enough power output for the coming winter. (Reporting by Nora Buli, editng by Terje Solsvik)