Vattenfall extends Ringhals 4 nuclear outage by 2 months to Jan. 31

OSLO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall has
delayed the restart of the Ringhals 4 nuclear reactor by two
months to Jan. 31, it said in a market message on Tuesday.
"The unforeseen required repairs are taking more time than
expected, before starting up the unit after the yearly
maintenance," Vattenfall said.
The utility had already extended ongoing maintenance at
Ringhals 4, which has an installed capacity of 1,130 (MW) by
three months at the end of August citing damages to a key
component.
The extended outage comes at a critical time as energy
prices soar across Europe and countries scramble to ensure there
is enough power output for the coming winter.
(Reporting by Nora Buli, editng by Terje Solsvik)