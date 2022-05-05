Vattenfall inks nuclear fuel deals with Westinghouse, Framatome

It said in a statement the agreements would secure fuel supply to the five nuclear reactors at the Forsmark and Ringhals nuclear plants from 2024 and onwards.

Vattenfall has earlier announced it had stopped planned deliveries of nuclear fuel from Russia for its nuclear reactors and was taking steps to further diversify its coal-sourcing portfolio.

The group, which has thermal and nuclear power plants in Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany as well as a sizeable trading desk, has not been buying gas or other energy commodities from Britain-based Gazprom Marketing & Trading since last year.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard and Simon Johnson)