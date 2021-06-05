Vattenfall : All turbines installed at Kriegers Flak Offshore Wind Farm

Despite the logistical challenges that the Covid pandemic has brought, the schedule for the construction of Vattenfall's Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm has been kept. The 72 offshore wind turbines are now all installed 15-40 kilometres off the east coast of Denmark.



'We are pleased to see that the installation of the turbines has been successfully completed. Despite Covid, we have been able to deliver according to plan - actually a little ahead of schedule - which shows that our general strategy to prepare for the unforeseen has proved to be robust. We are very satisfied with the cooperation with our partners and proud of the contribution that the farm will make to enabling a fossil-free future,' says Catrin Jung, Head of Offshore Wind in Vattenfall.



When the farm is operating at its full capacity, it will have an annual production capacity of 604 MW, covering the annual electricity consumption of approximately 600,000 Danish households. Kriegers Flak will be Denmark's largest offshore wind farm to date and will increase Danish wind production by approximately 16 per cent.



The first turbine was installed in February 2021 and, since then, installation of the remaining Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines, has continued smoothly.



'It's extremely rewarding that we - in the middle of these challenging Covid times - have safely installed all 72 wind turbines ahead of schedule. The close collaboration between Siemens Gamesa employees, Vattenfall, and the Port of Roenne has been outstanding. We look forward to continuing the great joint efforts on the Danish Kriegers Flak project with all.'says Marc Becker, CEO of Offshore at Siemens Gamesa.



During the installation phase the turbines have been preassembled and shipped out of the Port of Roenne situated on the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm. It will be serviced out of Vattenfall's new service facility at the Port of Klintholm approximately 100 kilometres south of the Danish capital Copenhagen.

The 72 wind turbines each have a total height of 188 metres, and each foundation weighs up to 800 tonnes.

The farm covers an area of 132 km2, and about 170 kilometres of underwater cables have been laid.