Vault AI : Announces the Appointment of John Hegeman to Its Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault AI, a leader in predictive consumer insights for the entertainment industry, announced today it has appointed John Hegeman to its board of advisors. With more than two decades of experience at studios and in the entertainment industry, Hegeman will provide strategic direction and institutional knowledge to the leadership team at Vault AI. He joins an advisory board of who's who across media that is chaired by Michael Schmidt (Former CCO of Red Arrow).

John Hegeman most recently served as President of Orion Pictures when it was relaunched by MGM as a stand-alone U.S. theatrical marketing and distribution company, where he released last summer's PVOD hit "Bill and Ted Face the Music," as well as "Child's Play", "Gretel and Hansel" and "Wolf of Snow Hollow" to name few. Prior to that, Hegeman oversaw Blumhouse Productions' Blumhouse Tilt as president. Hegeman served as chief marketing officer for New Regency Productions; chief operating officer for Fox Atomic; and president of worldwide marketing for both Lionsgate and Artisan Entertainment. He's worked on campaigns for "28 Weeks Later," "Crash," "Birdcage," "Diary of a Mad Black Woman," "Saw", Silence of the Lambs" and "The Blair Witch Project."

"We are fortunate to have John serve on our advisory board as he provides the institutional knowledge of studios and intimate experience of marketing films of all sizes and across theatrical and streaming—which have helped Vault build out its suite of products for the past few years," said David Stiff, CEO, Vault AI. "As an industry innovator and film marketing expert, John knows the advantage predictive consumer insights can have on helping fine tune a marketing campaign to help find its audience and enhance the overall appeal of a film."

On the studio side, Hegeman worked with Vault AI, experiencing the power of data driven marketing campaigns and its effect on films both on theatrical and streaming.

"I'm honored to join the advisory board at Vault AI, a company that has proven results in utilizing predictive analytics through every stage of content creation and distribution," said John Hegeman. "I have experienced first-hand how Vault AI's Audience Insights has already become a game-changer on the production and marketing of content and am looking forward to playing a role in helping build a next level product that provides tremendous value to its user base."

Vault AI, which has been operating in secrecy since 2017, has created the most comprehensive AI, story and performance analytics platform ever assembled to help simulate global audiences. Vault AI currently works with dozens of customers including leading studios, networks and streaming platforms.

Vault AI, based in Los Angele and Israel, is using machine learning to help the entertainment industry predict consumer response to content, identifying what elements will drive them to watch, stream or buy tickets. Vault AI's fast and accurate predictive consumer insights platform provides actionable insights at any stage of the content lifecycle.

Adopted by leading streamers, TV networks and film studios, Vault AI's flexible machine intelligence was built by Israel's leading minds in AI and is designed by consumer insights people for consumer insights people.

https://www.vault-ai.com/

