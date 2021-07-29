Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal conferred with Mumbai Ratna Award for
outstanding services towards the development of the city
New Delhi/ Mumbai, 28, 2021: Industry leader and philanthropist, Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group, India's leading producer of metals, minerals and oil
-
gas, has been conferred with the prestigious Mumbai Ratna Award for his outstanding services towards the holistic development of Mumbai.
The award was presented by Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said, "I was barely 19 when I took a train to Mumbai, the land of opportunities, and very soon the city became my own. I told myself that if I made it big, I would want to give back to this city, and that's how my journey started. I am extremely humbled and honoured to receive this award and I would like to thank the Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji, from the bottom of my heart for recognising our efforts towards Mumbai's development."
"Maharashtra is the land of opportunities and a very attractive investment destination. Over the years, the state has emerged as a key hub for manufacturing, financial markets, technology, and is endowed with quality human resources. It has traditionally enjoyed geographical advantage and is a leader in industrial development. We successfully run our technology company in the state, which we are very proud of. My best wishes to Maharashtra & Mumbai for leading the way," Mr Agarwal added.
The Mumbai Ratna Awards are presented to distinguished individuals for their immaculate contributions in various fields and to honour exceptional services of the highest order. The Mumbai Ratna Awards have been instituted by the Films Today Media Ltd, Nana Nani Foundation and Enarr Group.
The other award winners this year include Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej, Co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group, Niranjan Hiranandani and BMC Commissioner IS Chahal.
About Vedanta Limited
Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company's flagship social impact program, Nand Ghars, have been set up as model anganwadis focused on eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare, and empowering women with skill development. Under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, the umbrella entity for Vedanta's social initiatives, the Vedanta group has pledged Rs 5000 crore over the next five years on social impact programmes with a thrust on nutrition, women & child development, healthcare, animal welfare, and grass- root level sports. Vedanta and the group companies company have been featured in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020, and was conferred Frost & Sullivan Sustainability Awards 2020, CII Environmental Best Practices Award 2020, CSR Health Impact Award 2020, CII National Award 2020 for Excellence in Water Management, CII Digital Transformation Award 2020, ICSI National Award 2020 for excellence in Corporate Governance, People First HR Excellence Award 2020, 'Company with Great Managers 2020' by People Business and certified as a Great Place to Work 2021. Vedanta's flagship Nand Ghar Project was identified as best CSR project by Government of Rajasthan. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
