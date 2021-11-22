Vedanta Resources : Anil Agarwal conferred with Philanthropy Award at Asian Business Awards 2021

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal conferred with Philanthropy Award at the
Asian Business Awards 2021
New Delhi/ Mumbai, November 22, 2021: Industry leader and philanthropist, Mr Anil Agarwal, Chairman of the Vedanta Group, India's leading producer of metals, minerals and oil & gas, has been conferred with the coveted Philanthropy Award at the Asian Business Awards 2021. The award has been given for the outstanding work done through his charitable foundation, 'Anil Agarwal Foundation', which is creating a sustainable and positive impact for public good.
The Asian Business Award, now in its 23rd year, is hosted by Eastern Eye, Britain's biggest selling English language Asian newspaper. The award celebrates Asian entrepreneurship and business success, and the winners are honoured at the annual gathering of the UK's wealthiest and most successful businessmen and women.
This year's award, which was held on November 19 in London, recognizes Mr. Agarwal for his contribution towards philanthropy. He is on a mission of giving back to society with a focus on education, healthcare, water, sanitation and sustainable living. The Anil Agarwal Foundation has been set up with an aim to realize this philanthropic vision.
Speaking at the occasion, Mr Anil Agarwal said: "I am extremely humbled to receive this award. UK is a land of opportunities and has given me a lot. Philanthropy is something very close to my heart and I draw immense satisfaction by giving back to society."
Anil Agarwal Foundation CEO, Dr Bhaskar Chatterjee said, "We are extremely humbled and honored to receive this award. We have always been committed towards the upliftment of society and the preservation of our planet. The Anil Agarwal Foundation was set up to facilitate sustainable and inclusive growth to protect and provide for our communities. When we receive such a prestigious award, it serves as an acknowledgement of our efforts to contribute towards the benefit of our society and motivates us to do more and better."
The Anil Agarwal Foundation - an umbrella entity for Vedanta's Give-back initiatives - has rolled out a Rs 5,000 crore social impact programme with a focus on nutrition, women and child development, healthcare, animal welfare and grass root level sports, including investments in a Corona-free village project across several states to combat the ongoing pandemic. The Foundation is committed
towards empowering communities, transforming lives and facilitating nation building through sustainable and inclusive growth.
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has pledged to give 75 percent of his wealth towards philanthropy and social good. He has also joined The Giving Pledge, a movement of global philanthropists who commit to giving the majority of their wealth to philanthropy and charitable causes.
About Vedanta Limited
Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa and Namibia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Vedanta has put in place a comprehensive framework to be the ESG leader in the natural resources sector. Vedanta is committed to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050 or sooner and has pledged $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net zero operations. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company's flagship social impact program, Nand Ghars, have been set up as model anganwadis focused on eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare, and empowering women with skill development. Under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, the umbrella entity for Vedanta's social initiatives, the Vedanta group has pledged Rs 5000 crore over the next five years on social impact programmes with a thrust on nutrition, women & child development, healthcare, animal welfare, and grass-root level sports. Vedanta and the group companies company have been featured in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020, and was conferred Frost & Sullivan Sustainability Awards 2020, CII Environmental Best Practices Award 2020, CSR Health Impact Award 2020, CII National Award 2020 for Excellence in Water Management, CII Digital Transformation Award 2020, People First HR Excellence Award 2020, 'Company with Great Managers 2020' by People Business and certified as a Great Place to Work 2021. Vedanta's flagship Nand Ghar Project was identified as best CSR project by Government of Rajasthan. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India. For more information, please visit www.vedantalimited.com.
