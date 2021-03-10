Veeam Announces Latin America Impact Partner Award Winners

Veeam recognizes 14 partners who have demonstrated outstanding performance and expertise in delivering modern data protection solutions across the region

Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, today announced the winners of the sixth annual Veeam Impact Partner Awards for Latin America (LATAM). With a 100% channel ecosystem, Veeam recognizes 14 Veeam ProPartners and Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners who have not only demonstrated success in providing Veeam solutions to their customers, but who have also surpassed expectations in providing first-class support, expert knowledge, and continued product education.

“This past year has solidified the importance of data backup and protection for organizations of all sizes,” said Mauricio Gonzalez, vice president of LATAM at Veeam. “It has also strengthened Veeam’s commitment to Act II of our company: helping customers evolve to hybrid cloud and container-based solutions. Throughout these challenging times, we’ve collaborated and worked alongside our partners to ensure we are delivering the best support and solutions for our customers’ data protection needs across multiple environments. Our partners’ commitment and hard work have made a huge impact on the success of Veeam this year and has in turn accelerated our plans to announce new program incentives later in 1H’21, as well as investments in additional Veeam employees to increase our level of partner support across the region. I’m excited to recognize these exemplary Veeam partners and extend my appreciation to our entire partner ecosystem throughout LATAM.”

Veeam plans to announce new ProPartner program benefits and incentives later this year, which include opportunities for increased profitability for partners, additional support teams in Mexico and new sales operations in Brazil.

“With the recent launch of Veeam Backup & Replication™ v11, our biggest product release to date with more than 200 new features and enhancements, we are confident our partners will have an even greater competitive edge,” said Sara Wilson, director of LATAM Channel at Veeam. “We’ve planned new training modules and courses for 2021 that will enable our partners to leverage these new features, especially Continuous Data Protection (CDP), which will enable us to gain market share specifically in the finance and public sector due to tighter compliance regulations regarding data availability. We are also launching updated Veeam Certified Engineer (VMCE) courses on V11 in April to support partners in their training needs. LATAM is an extremely important region for Veeam this year, so as we continue to invest in new innovative technologies and solutions, we are also ensuring our partners are well equipped to service their customers by having access to the latest tools, world-class support, and the most valuable training and education to ensure their profitability and our mutual success.”

The following Veeam partners received honors for the 2020 Veeam Impact Partner Awards:

Veeam Distribution Impact Partner of the Year, Latin America: Adistec

Adistec Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, Brazil: BS4IT

BS4IT Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, Mexico: Sellcom Solutions Mexico

Sellcom Solutions Mexico Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, NOLA: GBM

GBM Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, SOLA : Druidics Soluciones Informaticas

: Druidics Soluciones Informaticas Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, Brazil : Pise4

: Pise4 Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, Brazil: Valspe

Valspe Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, Mexico: INFINIA TECNOLOGIA Y SERVICIOS SA DE C

INFINIA TECNOLOGIA Y SERVICIOS SA DE C Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, NOLA: Green

Green Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, SOLA: Alfil Consultoria & Comunicaciones SAC

The following VCSP partners received honors for the 2020 Veeam Impact Partner Awards:

Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Impact Partner of the Year, Brazil: Ativy

Ativy Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Impact Partner of the Year, Mexico: Teléfonos de Mexico

Teléfonos de Mexico Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Impact Partner of the Year, NOLA: Cloud Carib

Cloud Carib Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Impact Partner of the Year, SOLA: AT SRL

“IT partners have always been an important link in connecting leading vendors with their customers,” said Kevin Rhone, practice director, Channel Acceleration, ESG Global. “The value of a strong ecosystem is even more important today with data backup and recovery acting as the backbone for comprehensive cloud data management. We believe partners will play a critical role supporting the acceleration of generational changes in the way customers now must look to leverage data and consume IT. We also see the top IT vendors like Veeam doubling down on commitment to their partners and breaking away from the pack.”

Registration is now open for VeeamON 2021, the world’s premier virtual event for modernizing data protection, which will take place May 25 and 26, 2021. Nearly 15,000 customers, partners and influencers attended the virtual VeeamON 2020 event and regional VeeamON Forum events held all around the world.

