Veeam North America Impact Partner Award Winners Announced

Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that enable Cloud Data Management™, today announced the winners of the sixth annual Veeam Impact Partner Awards™ for North America. With a 100-percent channel ecosystem, Veeam recognizes 10 North American ProPartners and Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners who have not only demonstrated success providing Veeam solutions to their customers, but who have also surpassed expectations in providing first-class support, expert knowledge, and continued product education.

“2020 brought many obstacles, but it also solidified the importance of data backup and protection for organizations of all sizes,” said Kevin Rooney, vice president of Americas channel at Veeam. “We’ve worked closer with our Veeam partners than ever before to support customers as they pivoted to remote working and ensure data was protected across multiple environments. I commend our partners for their collaboration in making this a top priority, and in turn, our mutual success in 2020. We just launched Veeam Backup & Replication™ v11, our biggest product release to date, and are looking forward to working with our partners to deliver the most advanced data protection solutions for Cloud, Virtual, Physical and Enterprise workloads. I congratulate the 2020 Veeam Impact Partner Award winners for their hard work and commitment to success, and am excited for all of the great work we will do together in the year ahead.”

The following Veeam partners received honors for the 2020 Veeam Impact Partner Awards:

Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, North America: SHI

SHI Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, Canada: OnX Canada

OnX Canada Veeam Distributor of the Year, North America: Arrow

Arrow Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, North America: BlueAlly Technology Solutions

BlueAlly Technology Solutions Veeam Impact Federal Partner of the Year: CDWG

CDWG Veeam Growth Partner of the Year, North America: Logicalis

Logicalis Veeam Value-Added Service Provider Partner of the Year: The Lillis Technology Group

“As we accelerate through Act II, innovating hybrid cloud offerings and container-based solutions, we must be able to collaborate with our partners to educate and communicate the scalability, portability and reliability of these offerings, as well as the technical and financial benefits they bring,“ said Matt Kalmenson, vice president of Americas Cloud at Veeam. “As we continue to invest in new innovative technologies and solutions, we are also investing in our VCSP program to ensure our partners have access to the latest tools, first-class support, and the most valuable training and education to ensure their profitability and mutual success. I congratulate our entire partner ecosystem and most notably our award-winning VCSP partners for their hard work and dedication in delivering the best experience for our joint customers as we modernize our customers’ data protection practices.”

The following VCSP partners received honors for the 2020 Veeam Impact Partner Awards:

Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year, North America: iland

iland Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Growth Partner of the Year, North America: Storagepipe

Storagepipe Veeam Rising Star Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year, North America: Recovery Point Systems

“IT partners have always been an important link in connecting leading vendors with their customers,” said Kevin Rhone, Practice Director, Channel Acceleration, ESG Global. “The value of a strong ecosystem is even more important today with data backup and recovery acting as the backbone for comprehensive cloud data management. We believe partners will play a critical role supporting the acceleration of generational changes in the way customers now must look to leverage data and consume IT. We also see the top IT vendors like Veeam doubling down on commitment to their partners, and breaking away from the pack.”

Registration is now open for VeeamON 2021, the world’s premier virtual event for modernizing data protection, which will take place May 25 and 26, 2021. Nearly 15,000 customers, partners, and influencers attended the virtual VeeamON 2020 event and regional VeeamON Forum events held all around the world.

About Veeam Software

Veeam® is the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™. Veeam provides a single platform for modernizing backup, accelerating hybrid cloud and securing data. Veeam has 400,000+ customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 69% of the Global 2,000. Veeam’s 100% channel ecosystem includes global partners, as well as HPE, NetApp, Cisco and Lenovo as exclusive resellers. Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

