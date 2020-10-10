Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Veganburg Launches #WorldPlantBasedBurgerDay As A Celebration Of Their 10th Anniversary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/10/2020 | 10:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VeganBurg, the world's first award winning 100% plant-based burger joint, proudly celebrates their 10th anniversary today.

To mark this special occasion, VeganBurg has launched an official day that will be celebrated for years to come; World Plant-Based Burger Day is now an official day registered with the National Archives. WPBBD will be a great way to put an official stamp on their mission & vision in bringing plant-based burgers mainstream.  

Alexander Tan, founder of VeganBurg said, "The community in the US has been nothing but supportive of our mission and our values during the last ten years. We want to thank our customers for their continued support in collectively proving that great food does not have to come at the cost of the environment."

For their loyal customers, VeganBurg will be offering their Creamy Shrooms meal for just $10 all day (whilst stock last as their sauces are home-made). Pop over on over Saturday, October 10, 2020, to their San Francisco Haight street outlet to celebrate with them.

For less than $5, customers can also add yummy birthday treats such as mouth-watering plant-based brownies or coconut ice creams to make it a real birthday celebration.

About VeganBurg Since 2010, VeganBurg has been redefining food pop culture and comfort food with its luscious 100% plant-based menu. The restaurant is successfully pushing the limit and breaking the stereotype of how a plant-based burger should look and taste. Their signature style derives from mixing and matching colourful east meets west ingredients to create plant-based burgers with daring flavours and gourmet sauces. Signature fan favourites include the "Creamy Shrooms" burger, "Seaweed Fries", and "Sizzlin" Broccoli".

For more information about VeganBurg visit http://www.veganburg.com  or https://www.facebook.com/VeganBurg 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veganburg-launches-worldplantbasedburgerday-as-a-celebration-of-their-10th-anniversary-301148546.html

SOURCE VeganBurg


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:31aGlobal Spark Plug Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2020-2024
BU
10:03aUK will explore every avenue for EU deal, PM Johnson tells France's Macron
RE
10:01aVeganburg Launches #WorldPlantBasedBurgerDay As A Celebration Of Their 10th Anniversary
PR
10:01aCOVID-19 IMPACTS AND ACTIONABLE RESEARCH : Nickel Alloys Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2017-2022 by SpendEdge
BU
09:56aWFC LONG-TERM INVESTOR ALERT : Johnson Fistel, LLP Investigates Wells Fargo; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors' Losses?
PR
09:50aINNODATA : Technology And Its Impact On The Insurance Sector
PU
09:37aUK will explore every avenue for EU deal, PM Johnson tells France's Macron
RE
09:31aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Refinery Catalyst Market Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of Over USD 1 Billion | SpendEdge
BU
09:20aChina's central bank to cut FX risk reserve ratio to zero
RE
09:17aChina's central bank to cut FX risk reserve ratio to zero
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group