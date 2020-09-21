Vela : Named Best Low-Latency Data/Technology Provider

WatersTechnology recognises SuperFeed in the Inside Market Data Awards

Vela, a leading independent provider of data and execution technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, has won the Inside Market Data award for Best Low-Latency Data/Technology Provider. This category honours the trading technology firm that delivers trading advantages through the provision, facilitation, and transportation of low-latency market data.

The awards were announced virtually on Friday. Hosted by WatersTechnology, the Inside Market Data Awards and Inside Reference Data Awards recognise industry excellence within market data, reference data and enterprise data management.

Vela’s SuperFeed is a fully-managed, low-latency market data feed that delivers high-quality, normalised real-time data via a single source with industry-leading levels of performance, availability, and reliability. Offering an exceptional blend of fast delivery and a scalable solution, SuperFeed is designed to simplify and speed up clients’ access to data and is available from Vela’s data centres and via all major managed infrastructure providers. In support of the growing demand for real-time market data in the cloud, Vela recently deployed SuperFeed within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) public cloud environment as well as IPC’s Connexus Cloud and Connexus Labs. Vela’s vendor bridge technology eliminates the costs and overheads associated with changing feed providers, enabling a more seamless and rapid migration.

Vela’s CEO Jen Nayar, commented, “It is exciting to see our work be consistently accredited by the industry for delivering a first-class market data feed that facilitates trading opportunities.” She added, “This award recognises Vela’s excellence as a market data provider and we are very proud of our team’s tireless commitment to delivering innovative, flexible and cost-effective solutions to support our buy-side and sell-side clients.”

“SuperFeed combines the simplicity and cost efficiency of a consolidated feed with the high-performance capabilities of a direct feed reducing time to market, lowering total cost of ownership and eliminating complexities for our clients,” said Ollie Cadman, Chief Product Officer at Vela. “Built on our best-of-breed feed handling and distribution software, we are well positioned to help clients reduce their market data procurement spend, manage their migration to public cloud environments and navigate the ongoing volume of changes mandated by the exchanges globally.”

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of data and execution technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to rapidly access global liquidity, markets, and data sources for superior execution. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela’s market data, execution and automated trading software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack to simplify and streamline electronic trading. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack provides access to a comprehensive set of trading data and risk APIs and can be delivered “as-a-Service” from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 250 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela’s clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

